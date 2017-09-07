Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety September 7, 2017

Posted on September 7, 2017.

Public SafetyArrest
Aug. 21- 40-year-old Memphis female, charged with failure to appear; 26-year-old Millington male charged with revocation of suspension of sentence;
Aug. 22- 37-year-old Memphis male, charged with failure to appear; 39-year-old Mason male, charged with failure to appear;
Aug. 23- 41-year-old Memphis male, charged with driving while license suspended/cancalled/revoked, speed limit violation, compliance with financial responsibility law required; 46-year-old Covington female, charged with public intoxication; 30-year-old Millington female , charged with aggravated assault and vandalism over $500; 29-year-old Munford female charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, simple possession or casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property $500 or more; 30-year-old Millington male charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, simple possession or casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property $500 or more, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon; 34-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear;
Aug. 24- 25-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 20-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property $500 or more; 39-year-old Drummonds female charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant and modification of front end by lift blocks prohibited;
Aug. 25- 41-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property-conduct involving merchandise and criminal trespass; 40-year-old Memphis male charged with speed limit violation, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, compliance with financial responsibility law required;
Aug. 26- 33-year-old Millington female charged with theft of property $500 or more; 39-year-old Millington male charged with two counts of aggravated assault;

City Court Reports
August 22&29, 2017
Sentences
Dante H. Rush- 5039 Pitts Street, Millington, charged with violation of probation, found guilty 11/28 at Shelby County Department of Corrections;
Kenneth Turnage- 24 Letta Loop, Brighton, charged with assault, found probable cause-held to state;
Aolani N. Velazquez- 4809 Montgomery Road, Millington, charged with assault, granted diverson/probation, 11/29 plus cost, no contact with victim;
Markie N. Warren- 4275 Lucy Road, Millington, charged with possession of a controlled substance, amended to possession of drug paraphernalia, $250 fine plus cost;
Kevin A. Richardson- 280 Rosiland Way, Millington, charged with violation of probation, found guilty 60 days at SCDC, 9 days credit;
Hearings
Burdell, Akins- 5046 Village Woods Drive No. 14, Memphis, charged with driving while license suspended and no seat belt, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license (city charge $50 fine plus cost) and guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Brandon D. Fields- 4933 Navy Road No. 1, Millington, charged with driving while license suspended and violation of registration, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license (city charge $50 fine plus cost) and guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Adriene R. Harris- 57 E Armstrong Road, Memphis, charged with failure to provide proof of insrance, driving while license suspended and speeding; guilty pleas $50 fine no cost, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost and guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Carlos T. Mason- 3071 Ridgeway Road, Memphis, charged with driving while license suspended and speeding; guilty plea amended to no driver’s license (city charge $50 fine plus cost) and guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Albany D. Morris- 4321 Snowmass Lane, Memphis, charge with driving while license suspended and speeding; guilty plea amended to no driver’s license (city charge $50 fine plus cost) and guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Scott R. Shaw- 7870 Sherman Road, Millington, charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Judy Trammell- 947 Dawn Drive, Memphis, charge with theft of property under $1,000; guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Leo Antonio Wilson- 2920 Beda Street, Memphis, charge with robbery; found probable cause held to action at Shelby County Grand Jury, bond set 100,000.

Fire Reports
Emergency Medical Assistance
Aug. 13- 7048 Pam Drive; 4945 Navy Road Suite 1;
Aug. 14- 4490 Sykes Road; 4772 Navy Road;
Aug. 15- 4836 Navy Road; Highway 385 and Singleton Parkway; 4658 Doris Circle;
Aug. 16- 6359 IC Road; 4761 Janie Avenue; 4772 Navy Road; Easley Street and Navy Road; 4688 Oak Harbour Trace;
Aug. 17- 7029 Alderwood Drive; 4912 West Union Road;
Aug. 18- 8188 Highway 51 North;
Aug. 19- 4944 Navy Road;
Aug. 20- 7043 Honeysuckle Lane West; 4772 Navy Road;
Aug. 21- 4741 Oak Harbour Trace; 4923 Navy Road No. 225; 5077 Easley Street; 5029 Easley Street; 7793 West Navy Circle; 7314 Baker Street;
Aug. 23- 7768 Highway 51 North;
Aug. 24- 7925 Highway 51 North No. 211; 5591 Dakar; 4260 Colorday Cove;
Aug. 25- West Street & First Avenue;
Aug. 26- 5077 Easley Street No. 102; 8188 Highway 51 North; 8019 Attu Extended;
Lock Out
Aug. 13- 4284 Shelby Road
Aug. 25-  8445 Highway 51 North;
Outside Rubbish, Trash or Waste Fire
Aug. 13- 6928 Navy Road
Aug. 25- 6365 Pleasant Ridge Road;
Medical Assistance
Aug. 13- 3875 Sykes Road
Aug. 14- 3887 Crenshaw Road;
Aug. 18- 8081 Highway 51 North;
Aug. 21- 6034 Chase Road;
Aug. 24- 4684 Montgomery Street;
Aug. 25- Juana Drive;
Aug. 25- 7840 Highway 51 North No. 7; 4277 Colorday Cove;
Smoke Detector
Aug. 14- 5081 Easley Street;
Aug. 16- 5077 Easley Street; 5081 Easley Street;
Good Intent Call
Aug. 14- 4756 Janie Cove;
Person in Distress
Aug. 14- 4725 Cedar Rose Drive;
Dumpster or Other
Aug. 15- 7768 Highway 51 North
Motor Vehicle Accident
Aug. 15- 7980 Highway 51 North
Aug. 16- Highway 51 North and Copper Creek Blvd;
Aug. 22- Pleasant Ridge Road/Raleigh;
Aug. 25- 7979 Highway 51 North (with injuries); Highway 51 North and Biloxi Street;
Assistance
Aug. 16- 7629 Kiowa Street Suite 1;
Assist Invalid
Aug. 16- 7961 Susan Street; 7629 Kiowa Street Suite 1;
Aug. 23- 7733 Arapaho Street;
Aug. 25- 7020 Highway 51 North;
Public Service
Aug. 16- 8415 Quito Road; 7195 Pam Drive;
Lightning Strike
Aug. 17- 4620 Goldsby Place;
Water or Steam
Aug. 17- 8765 Wells Road;
Smoke Scare/Odor
Aug. 18- 7930 Nelson Street;
False Alarm
Aug. 19- 5081 Easley Street; 3660 Shelby Road
DUI Blood Draw
Aug. 20- 4836 Navy Road;
Aug. 24- 4836 Navy Road;
Alarm System Activated
Aug. 20- 8492 Highway 51 North (no fire);
Mobile Property Fire
Aug. 20- 6824 Big Creek Church Road;
Building Fire
Aug. 21- 7754 Shamrock;
Service call
Aug. 24- 4912 West Union Road;

