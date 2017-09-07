Categorized | Sports

USA/JUCO/MLB Select Showcase coming in October

Posted on September 7, 2017.

Star Staff Reports
USA Stadium SunsetOctober 6-8, an International Baseball team comprised of 17-19 year olds will play at USA Stadium.
The team will consist of approximately 30 players from Australia, Italy, France and other countries. Once a full roster is available, I will send it to you.
The International group, known as MLB Select, is sponsored by Major League Baseball.
All players have been identified by a Major League scout through games, camps or showcases. They are traveling to the United States looking for professional and collegiate opportunities.
As more information develops, I will send your way. A schedule of games is attached to this email.
Admission will only be $5 per day. For more information, call Johnny Ray at USA Stadium 901-413-1920
Schedule
Friday October 6
USA Stadium USA No. 2
11 a.m. Dyersburg St CC vs Seminole State College
2 p.m. Lincoln Trail College vs MLB Select 2::00 Northwest MS CC vs Seminole State College
5 p.m. Lincoln Trail College vs Northwest MS CC
Saturday October 7
11 a.m. Seminole State College vs MLB Select 11:00 St Louis CC vs Dyersburg State CC
2 p.m. St Louis CC vs Seminole State College
5 p.m. Dyersburg State CC vs Parkland College
Sunday October 8
11 a.m. Parkland College vs Wallace Hanceville CC
2 p.m. Wallace Hanceville CC vs MLB Select 2:00 Southwest TN CC vs Parkland College

All games will be 9 innings in length
In–and-out prior to your first game of the day only

