Voter registration opportunities at locations across county

Posted on September 7, 2017.

ShelbyCountyTN_ElectionCommission_logoSeptember is National Voter Registration Month, and the Shelby County Election Commission will have voter registration tables at various events and locations throughout the county.
Below is a listing of events and locations scheduled to-date:
Sept. 1 – 10
Delta Fair Agricenter International (Times Vary)
Sept. 8 – 9
Goat Days Festival – Millington 4351 Babe Howard Blvd. Fri. 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sat. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sept. 9 – 10
Germantown Festival 7745 Poplar Pike Sat. 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sun.Noon–6p.m.
Sept. 22
Kirby Pines Retirement Community 3535 Kirby Pkwy. Rd. 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 – 24
Block Party For Peace Ed Rice Community Center and Park 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sept. 30
Deliverance Temple Church of God in Christ 5078 Millbranch Rd. Noon – 2:30 p.m.
All Levitt Shell Fall Concerts during September
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Check www.shelbyvote.com for more information and updated listings.

