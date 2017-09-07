Voter registration opportunities at locations across county

September is National Voter Registration Month, and the Shelby County Election Commission will have voter registration tables at various events and locations throughout the county.

Below is a listing of events and locations scheduled to-date:

Sept. 1 – 10

Delta Fair Agricenter International (Times Vary)

Sept. 8 – 9

Goat Days Festival – Millington 4351 Babe Howard Blvd. Fri. 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Sat. 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sept. 9 – 10

Germantown Festival 7745 Poplar Pike Sat. 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sun.Noon–6p.m.

Sept. 22

Kirby Pines Retirement Community 3535 Kirby Pkwy. Rd. 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 – 24

Block Party For Peace Ed Rice Community Center and Park 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sept. 30

Deliverance Temple Church of God in Christ 5078 Millbranch Rd. Noon – 2:30 p.m.

All Levitt Shell Fall Concerts during September

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Check www.shelbyvote.com for more information and updated listings.