SPORTS ALERT: New No. 1 in the Power 10, Cougars and Rebels move up in rankings

Posted on September 11, 2017.

Cougars 3Introducing the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings
The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2017 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 5.

WEEK FIVE
1. Germantown (4-0)
(W 34-14 Collierville, next game Fri. vs. Southaven)
2. Briarcrest (4-0)
(W 43-42 Haywood, Fri. vs. Hernando)
3. Munford (4-0)
(W 70-43 FACS, Fri. vs. Bolton)
4. Cordova (3-1)
(W 50-42 Douglass, Fri. vs. Collierville)
5. St. Benedict (4-0)
(W 49-14 Westwood, Fri. vs. Millington)
6. Bartlett (3-1)
(W 56-12 Sheffield, Fri. @ Houston)
7. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (3-0)
(W 37-0 Greenfield, Fri. vs. Zion Christian Academy)
8. Collierville (2-2)
(L 34-14 Germantown, Fri. @ Cordova)
9.St. George’s (2-2)
(W 42-35 ECS, Fri. vs. Harding Academy)
10.Arlington (2-2)
(L 49-13 Southwind, Fri. vs. White Station)

WEEK FOUR
1. Briarcrest
2. Germantown
3. Cordova
4. Munford
5. St. Benedict
6.Arlington
7. Collierville
8. Bartlett
9. Tipton-Rosemark Academy
10. ECS

