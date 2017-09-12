Categorized | Education & Safety

EDUCATION NEWS: Newest MCHS 30-Plus Club members revealed

Posted on September 12, 2017.

2017-18 MCHS 30-Plus Club 9-21Recently Millington Central High School’s Audrey Poston removed the pictures of past ACT 30-Plus Club members to post the newest members in the lobby of the school. So far the latest members of the exclusive club are Brenna Allen, Haleigh Boykin, Arianna Clement, Gabriel Gevedon, Jaryn Hogan, Annamaire Keller, Grace Looney, Tristan Moss, Samuel Parker and Tyler Scott.

Students become members of the club when they score 30 in at least one part of the ACT test or a composite score of 30 or above. Students are eligible for the 2017-18 school year once achieving the score of 30 or above.

