EDUCATION ALERT: MCHS College Night set for Sept. 27

Posted on September 13, 2017.

Trojan logoYou’re invited to the 2017 Millington Central High School College Fair to be held Sept. 27 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Flame Center located at 8029 Wilkinsville Road in Millington. RSVP to Georgette Farmer by e-mail gfarmer@millingtonschools.org or call 873-5456. This is the only procedure needed to reserve a table.

Ways to contact Mrs. Farmer for parents and students: e-mail gfarmer@millingtonschools.org; Instagram at MCHS_Trojan18; Millington Municipal Schools at www.mchs.millingtonschools.org; phone 873-5456; fax 873-8142; or rmd.at/a99he4 (Class of 2018) or rmd.at/gac9bc (Parents 2018)

