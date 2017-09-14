Cougars drop 70 on FACS

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Munford Cougars continue to move up the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings.

After an offensive explosion of 70 points this past Friday night against the FACS Crusaders, the Cougars are now third in the poll. Munford used the running attack of Chaz Hayes, Noah Robertson and Kylan Washington to prevail 70-43.

The Crusaders (1-3) did receive a solid performance from Jack Grissom. He completed 27 of 41 attempts for 393 yards. Grissom tossed 5 touchdowns and rushed for one score from 64 yards out.

But the night belonged to Nick Markle’s backfield. Senior standout Hayes led the way with 141 yards on 11 carries. He scored a 3-yard run.

Robertson had three rushing touchdowns with his longest coming from 29 yards out. He chopped up 132 yards on the ground. And Washington was the third Munford (4-0) rusher to hit the century mark with 100 yards on the night. He reached the end zone twice with runs of 45 and 21 yards.

The No. 3 Cougars look to remain unbeaten stepping back into Region play against the Bolton Wildcats this Friday at 7 p.m. The Wildcats are winless on the 2017 season.

IN OTHER ACTION

The Millington Trojans traveled to Dyersburg in a battle of the Black and Gold Trojans. The host Dyersburg Trojans were victorious 43-0. Millington (1-3) will be back on the road against this Friday at 7 p.m. against the undefeated St. Benedict Eagles.

The Brighton Cardinals took on Tipton County rival the Covington Chargers. The Chargers prevailed 26-0. Brighton (1-3) will try to keep its first-place standing in Region taking on Kirby on the road.