Fourth Annual Arkansas Delta Flatlander set for September 30

Star Staff Reports

Mid-South cyclists of both road and fat tire bikes who are eager to ride along the Arkansas side of the Mississippi River will have their chance at the Fourth Annual Arkansas Delta Flatlander bike ride on Saturday, September 30, in West Memphis, Ark. A second ride, the Gravel Grinder, coincides with the Flatlander ride. Both rides begin at 9 a.m. and are presented by West Memphis Convention and Visitors Bureau.

P.R. Event Management is producing the cycling events. Sponsors are Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant in West Memphis and The Peddler Bike Shops in Memphis.

The Flatlander includes 20-mile, 40-mile and 67-mile courses routed on paved county roads. The route follows the path of the Mississippi River going south, circles Horseshoe Lake and returns north to the starting point at Pancho’s. “This is a very flat course which offers an excellent opportunity for beginner riders as well as advanced cyclists who wish to work on their speed,” said Pam Routh, race director.

The Gravel Grinder is a 21-mile rough terrain ride meant for off-road bikes. The course heads north through the proposed Delta Regional River Park and Dacus Lake areas and along portions of the St. Francis Levee. “West Memphis is poised to become an outdoor recreation destination and we’re proud that the Flatlander and Gravel Grinder rides offer a preview of what’s to come,” said West Memphis tourism director Jim Jackson.

Both rides start at the trailhead of the Big River Trail near Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant, 3600 E. Broadway Street. All participants will receive a custom-designed long-sleeve T-shirt and will be rewarded with food, beverages and music at a post-race party at Pancho’s following both rides. Cost for the either ride is $50 in advance and $60 day of ride. To register, go to www.pr-eventmanagement.net.

For more information on the Delta Flatlander or Gravel Grinder bike rides, or any upcoming events produced by P.R. Event Management, contact Pam Routh, race director, at (901) 550-2114 or pamrunsraces@gmail.com.