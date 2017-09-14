Montgomery/Sellers Union

Mr. and Mrs. Rickey Montgomery of Millington, TN are pleased to announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Ruth Christina Maria Montgomery, to Thomas Wayne Sellers Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Sellers Sr. of Memphis, TN.

Ruth is a 1999 graduate of Wichita Southeast High School in Wichita, KS and Belhaven University in 2013. She is a job patient advocate at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Thomas is a 1999 graduate of Raleigh-Egypt High School in Memphis and graduated from The University of Memphis in 2003. He is currently the editor of The Millington Star newspaper.

The ceremony will be held September 16, 2017 at 4 p.m. at The Great Hall & Conference Center in Germantown, located at 1900 S. Germantown Road. Minister Gerald Boyd will officiate. A reception will immediately follow the ceremony. Friends and relatives are invited to attend.

Following a honeymoon trip to Nashville, TN, Mr. and Mrs. Sellers will reside in Memphis.