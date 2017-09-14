Public Safety September 14, 2017

Arrests

Aug. 28- 36-year-old Memphis male, charged with two counts of failure to appear; 41-year-old Memphis female, charged with failure to appear;

Aug. 29- 29-year-old Drummonds male, charged with failure to appear;

Aug. 30- 30-year-old Munford male, charged with vandalism $500 or less; 26-year-old Millington female, charged with failure to appear; 51-year-old Millington male, charged with domestic assault;

Aug. 31- 44-year-old Memphis male, charged with procedure to revoke suspension of sentence or probation;

Sept. 1- 71-year-old Memphis male, charged with aggravated assault; 39-year-old Millington male, charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 32-year-old Millington male, charged with domestic assault;

Sept. 2- 29-year-old Millington male, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell; 37-year-old Drummonds male, charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise and criminal trespass;

Sept. 3- 25-year-old Munford male, charged with two counts of failure to appear;

Sept. 4- 32-year-old Munford male, charged with aggravated assault;

City Court Reports

September 5, 2017

Sentences

Taylor B. Martin- 206 Hickory Lane, Millington, charged with petition deferment revocation, guilty plea restitution to victim of $1,525 and diversion revoke on 26 counts of criminal attempt to commit fraud $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail, 11/21 days suspended, 11/21 probation, 8 days credit;

Johnny W. Porter- 2240 Griggs Avenue, Memphis, charged with violation of probation, guilty plea 90 days at Shelby County Department of Corrections, 6 days credit;

Rita P. Sandoval- 53 Mulberry Circle, Drummonds, criminal impersonation, $500 fine plus cost and public intoxication, $50 fine plus cost;

Fire Reports

Assist Invalid

Aug. 27- 4885 Saratoga Avenue;

Sept. 2- 4756 Janie Cove;

Medical Assistance

Aug. 27- 7990 Hickory Meadow Road;

Aug. 29- 5033 Clear Creek Drive; 4937 Ketta Lane;

Aug. 31- 4404 Sykes Road; 4853 Holly Lane;

Sept. 2- 4923 Navy Road/4;

Emergency Medical Assistance

Aug. 29- 5077 Easley Street; 8370 Highway 51 North Suite 109; 6969 Cades Brook Cove;

Aug. 30- 8569 Wells Road; 5089 Thompson; 4836 Navy Road; 5080 Howard Place; 8218 Wilkinsville Road;

Aug. 31- 4475 Bon Homme Richard Drive; 4964 Cuba-Millington Road; 4944 Navy Road;

Sept. 1- 4843 Tamarack Drive; 3841 Sykes Road;

Sept. 2- 5081 Easley Street; 8193 Highway 51 North; 5032 Clear Creek Drive; 4300 Bennett Wood Drive; 7920 Highway 51 North Suite 116; 7951 Church Street; 5029 Easley Street/4;

Public Service

Aug. 29- 8279 Quito Road;

Sept. 1- 5049 Easley Street;

Sept. 2- 9233 Quito Road;

Good Intent Call

Aug. 29- 5077 Easley Street;

False Alarm

Aug. 30- 4734 Navy Road;

System Malfunction

Aug. 30- 4188 Autumn Sun Road

Smoke or Odor

Aug. 30- 5100 Dale Drive;

Alarm System Activated

Aug. 30- 7997 Martha Street;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Aug. 31- Highway 51 North and Micro Drive; Grassy area along Raleigh;

Sept. 2- Easley Street & Church Street;

Person in Distress

Aug. 31- 7942 Church Street;

Detector Activated

Aug. 31- 8570 Highway 51 North Suite 109;