Brighton Antiques & More celebrated its grand opening Sept. 9 at 125 North Main Street in Brighton. Brighton Antiques & More carries a varied selection of antique and vintage merchandise. We rent booth spaces to dealers, as well as, consign pieces. The hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, call 616-7421.