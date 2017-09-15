Auditions for The Littlest Light on the Christmas Tree

Star Staff Reports

Playhouse 51 will have open auditions for its holiday musical, “The Littlest Light on the Christmas Tree,” Friday Sept. 22, 7-9 p.m. and Saturday Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-noon at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road in Millington.

Needed for the cast are 8 actors, male or female, of any age; a boy to play 6 to 9 years old; a girl to play 9 to 13 years old; 10 to 12 ensemble actors, singers, and dancers of any age; and musicians for trumpet, tuba, drums, and piano. Singers should prepare an 8 to 16 bar piece of music. Christmas carols are fine. Bring sheet music if you have it. CD’s and acapella are also acceptable. A piano will be provided during auditions. Dancers come prepared for movement and wear closed-toe shoes. Families are encouraged to audition together.

“The Littlest Light on the Christmas Tree” is set in the days after World War II and is an enchanting story of a broken, discarded Christmas light bulb that is rescued by a young boy who believes it will shine again. Adapted from an award-winning animated film of the same name, it is a touching story about the miracle of believing and the power of the human heart to overcome all odds – – including self-doubt – – in order to shine and light the way for others.

The show is sponsored by Patriot Bank and Patriot Bank Mortgage. Performance dates are November 10-13 and 17-19 at the Harvell Civic Center. Audition forms may be downloaded at the Playhouse 51 website (www.playhouse51.com). Forms will also be available at auditions. For more information, you may call director Amy Settle at 901-494-1843 or amy.settle@yahoo.com, contact Playhouse 51 on Facebook, call 901-872-7170, or visit our website.

Volunteers interested in working on costumes, set-building, props, painting, publicity, box office/ushering, concessions, and many other areas are also needed. Playhouse 51 is an all-volunteer non-profit 501c(3) organization and welcomes any and all volunteers. Even if you only have an hour to give, it is an hour sincerely appreciated. Use the same contact points listed above to volunteer.

“The Littlest Light on the Christmas Tree” is the second show in Playhouse 51’s 2017-2018 season. It will be the group’s 51st production. The next show, “Seeing Stars in Dixie,” which is set in Natchez, Mississippi, in the year the movie “Raintree County” was filmed in that area, will be in March with auditions in December.