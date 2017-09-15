Eagles stay perfect pulling away from Trojans

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

CORDOVA — The St. Benedict Eagles remain perfect on the season overcoming a pesky Millington Trojan team.

The Trojans held the Eagles to one score in the first quarter but couldn’t manage much success on offense throughout the first half at St. Benedict Football Stadium. St. Benedict started to take advantage of Millington miscues to jump ahead 28-0 at half before prevailing 42-14.

The Millington defense led by senior linebacker James Cox neutralized the Eagle attack early in the contest. St. Benedict managed to take the opening drive 3-yards outside of the end zone. Then the Trojans (1-4) kept the Eagles from paydirt when a Michael Dunn recovered a bad snap at the 31-yard-line.

St. Benedict (5-0) finally got on the scoreboard at the 6:21 mark of the first quarter when Cam Jones scored on a 6-yard run to make the score 7-0.

After a couple of drives were unsuccessful the Eagles took flight in the second quarter when quarterback Josiah Bratton hit Kyree Davis for a 43-yard gain to the 11-yard line. A few plays later Bubba Erwin cashed in the drive with a 1-yard TD run to make the tally 13-0.

With less than 2 minutes remaining in the first half, St. Benedict added to its advantage when Jones leaped into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown. Erwin added the two-point conversion to make the score 21-0.

The Eagles forced a Millington fumble with 48.9 seconds left in the second quarter for another score. Bratton made the Trojans pay when hit Davis on a crossing route for a 31-yard TD. St. Benedict was ahead 28-0 at the break.

Both teams tallied two touchdowns in the second half. The Eagles will try to stay unbeaten traveling to Manassas next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Meanwhile the Trojans will be back home Friday to take on the unbeaten Raleigh-Egypt Pharaohs at Mooney Bosewell Field.