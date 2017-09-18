Categorized | Sports

SPORTS ALERT: Munford still third in rankings, Houston returns

Posted on September 18, 2017.

Munford running back Kylan Washington rushed for 100 yards against FACS Friday night in the Cougars' 70-43 win.

Introducing the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings
The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2017 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 6.

WEEK SIX
1. Germantown (5-0)
(W 27-21 Southaven, next game Fri. vs. Douglass)
2. Briarcrest (5-0)
(W 34-28 Hernando, Fri. vs. KIPP)
3. Munford (5-0)
(W 41-0 Bolton, Fri. vs. Ridgeway)
4. Cordova (4-1)
(W 55-23 Collierville, Fri. vs. Sheffield)
5. St. Benedict (5-0)
(W 42-14 Millington, Fri. @ Manassas)
6. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (4-0)
(W 63-20 Zion Christian, Fri. vs. MASE)
7. Houston (3-2)
(W 26-20 Bartlett, Fri. @ Melrose)
8. Arlington (3-2)
(W 35-31 White Station, Fri. @ Liberty Tech)

  1. St. George’s (3-2)

(W 40-27 Harding Academy, Fir @ Lausanne)
10. Bartlett (3-2)
(L 26-20 Houston, Fri. vs. White Station)
