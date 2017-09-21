Categorized | Community

Day Two

Posted on September 21, 2017.

By Felicia Watkins
Goat Days Extra 1 Goat Days Extra 2 Goat Days Extra 3 Goat Days Extra 4 Goat Days Extra 5 Goat Days Extra 6 Goat Days extra 7 Goat Days Extra 8 Goat Days Extra 9 Goat Days Extra 10There was so much to do at the 28th International Goat Days Festival held Sept. 8-9 at the USA Stadium Complex that The Millington Star had to use issues to show just some of the sights, sounds and events.
In last week’s edition of The Star, the opening ceremony and first day activities were showcased. This week The Star is featuring Goat Days through the lenses of Felicia Watkins. From Jimmy Black conducting the tractor rides to the hot-air balloon ride, that Saturday was a day of fun for children and kids at heart.

