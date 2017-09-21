Dyersburg State Holds Pinning Ceremony for EMS Class

Star Staff Reports

DYERSBURG — Dyersburg State Community College (DSCC) honored 56 graduates from the College’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Programs with a pinning ceremony Thursday, Aug. 17. The ceremony took place inside the First Citizens National Bank Auditorium on the Dyersburg campus. Over the past seven years, 168 Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT), and Paramedic students have been awarded 227 degrees and certificates from DSCC’s EMS programs.

The ceremony began with Rev. Michael Crandall, pastor of Hillcrest Baptist Church and EMT and firefighter of the Dyersburg Fire Department, leading the invocation. Roger McDiffett, EMS program director, opened the ceremony with an introduction of EMS staff and faculty.

McDiffett spoke about the meaning of the Star of Life symbol, which represents those in the EMS field. “In my 35 years in the EMS field, the Star of Life is something that is earned and cannot be taken for granted,” stated McDiffett. “I hope that all of you will look at the Star of Life as a symbol of hope and promise to your patients and the community as a whole.”

Dr. Karen Bowyer, president, and Dr. Tamara Daniel, vice president for the College, presented class pins to the graduates.

The 22 graduates of DSCC’s August 2017 EMT program included:

Brighton – Brandi Ray Holland, Lauren Rose Kinney, Jason L. McDonald

Caruthersville, Missouri – Christopher Andrew Carr

Covington – Garnette Fischer, David Morgan

Dyersburg – Cherielle Joy Cole, Melody Ann Pierce, Joshua Michael Williams

Gadsden – Meagan Rene Reasons

Gates – James Matthew Buffaloe

Lenox – Ashton Elizabeth McRae

Munford – Alysha Renae Cannon, Debbie Lynn Gagnon

Newbern – Taylor Shane Chase

Oakland – William D. Feathers

Ripley – Amber Nicolle Hendrix, Destiny S. Smith

Somerville – James Robert Baker, Dustin A. Prouse

Union City – Warren Trey Phipps, Carrie Lorraine Wilson

The 22 graduates of DSCC’s August 2017 AEMT program included:

Burlison – Zachary Wade Wallace

Covington – Gerald Ledrae Dyson, Charles Clairborne Max

Dresden – Keith Nelson Newton

Drummonds – Michael Tyler Cates

Dyersburg – Charles P. Bowers, Jacob Callen Pope, Michael W. Richards, Benjamin David Teague

Friendship – Cody L. Richardson, Aubrey Blake Taylor

Lavinia – Cody R. Criss

Martin – Darren A. Fischer, Daniel Thomas Myers, David Stone, Josh Wilson

Millington – James Tyler Brinley

Murfreesboro – Kelsey Renee Blackwell

Obion – Corey Edward Jones

Ripley – Charles William Jenkins

Sharon – Johnathan Witherington

Troy – Austin Garrett Dunn

The 11 graduates of DSCC’s August 2017 Paramedic program included:

Burlison – Amy Lynn Geary

Covington – Zachary C. Cook

Dyersburg – Emily Brooke Noel, Allyson Clair Pittman

Gates – Tanya Renee Garrett

Kenton – Andy Lee Alford

Martin – Penny Melinda Johansen

Newbern – Ashley Dawn Davis

Ripley – Codie Danielle Lovelady, Corie Lee Risner

Trenton – William Nathan Haynes