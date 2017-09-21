Dyersburg State Holds Pinning Ceremony for EMS Class

Posted on September 21, 2017.
Star Staff Reports
DYERSBURG — Dyersburg State Community College (DSCC) honored 56 graduates from the College’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Programs with a pinning ceremony Thursday, Aug. 17. The ceremony took place inside the First Citizens National Bank Auditorium on the Dyersburg campus. Over the past seven years, 168 Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT), and Paramedic students have been awarded 227 degrees and certificates from DSCC’s EMS programs.
The ceremony began with Rev. Michael Crandall, pastor of Hillcrest Baptist Church and EMT and firefighter of the Dyersburg Fire Department, leading the invocation. Roger McDiffett, EMS program director, opened the ceremony with an introduction of EMS staff and faculty.
McDiffett spoke about the meaning of the Star of Life symbol, which represents those in the EMS field. “In my 35 years in the EMS field, the Star of Life is something that is earned and cannot be taken for granted,” stated McDiffett. “I hope that all of you will look at the Star of Life as a symbol of hope and promise to your patients and the community as a whole.”
Dr. Karen Bowyer, president, and Dr. Tamara Daniel, vice president for the College, presented class pins to the graduates.
The 22 graduates of DSCC’s August 2017 EMT program included:
Brighton – Brandi Ray Holland, Lauren Rose Kinney, Jason L. McDonald
Caruthersville, Missouri – Christopher Andrew Carr
Covington – Garnette Fischer, David Morgan
Dyersburg – Cherielle Joy Cole, Melody Ann Pierce, Joshua Michael Williams
Gadsden – Meagan Rene Reasons
Gates – James Matthew Buffaloe
Lenox – Ashton Elizabeth McRae
Munford – Alysha Renae Cannon, Debbie Lynn Gagnon
Newbern – Taylor Shane Chase
Oakland – William D. Feathers
Ripley – Amber Nicolle Hendrix, Destiny S. Smith
Somerville – James Robert Baker, Dustin A. Prouse
Union City – Warren Trey Phipps, Carrie Lorraine Wilson
The 22 graduates of DSCC’s August 2017 AEMT program included:
Burlison – Zachary Wade Wallace
Covington – Gerald Ledrae Dyson, Charles Clairborne Max
Dresden – Keith Nelson Newton
Drummonds – Michael Tyler Cates
Dyersburg – Charles P. Bowers, Jacob Callen Pope, Michael W. Richards, Benjamin David Teague
Friendship – Cody L. Richardson, Aubrey Blake Taylor
Lavinia – Cody R. Criss
Martin – Darren A. Fischer, Daniel Thomas Myers, David Stone, Josh Wilson
Millington – James Tyler Brinley
Murfreesboro – Kelsey Renee Blackwell
Obion – Corey Edward Jones
Ripley – Charles William Jenkins
Sharon – Johnathan Witherington
Troy – Austin Garrett Dunn
The 11 graduates of DSCC’s August 2017 Paramedic program included:
Burlison – Amy Lynn Geary
Covington – Zachary C. Cook
Dyersburg – Emily Brooke Noel, Allyson Clair Pittman
Gates – Tanya Renee Garrett
Kenton – Andy Lee Alford
Martin – Penny Melinda Johansen
Newbern – Ashley Dawn Davis
Ripley – Codie Danielle Lovelady, Corie Lee Risner
Trenton – William Nathan Haynes
