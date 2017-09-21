Good Grapes! It’s Harvest Time at Tennessee Wineries

Star Staff Reports

NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s grape harvest is underway and will continue through mid-October.

The 70 wineries in Tennessee purchase nearly 99 percent of all grapes grown in the state, which means the wine making process will be in full swing through fall. That makes the season the perfect time to plan a winery visit.

Tennessee wineries provide educational tours of their facilities throughout the year, but during harvest season visitors are more likely to see the season’s farm-to-bottle activities, including grapes being harvested, delivered and crushed.

Participating in a tasting at the winery allows amateur connoisseurs to gain a distinct understanding of varietal flavors and then purchase wines exclusive to that winery. Experts are on hand to educate tasters about their products. Tasting rooms help customers decide which wines are personally appealing and even talk to the vintner about ways to serve and enjoy.

An obvious bonus of fall winery visits in Tennessee is that crisp weather and fall colors make the grounds especially enticing. Every winery in Tennessee has a picnic area and offer local and artisan foods, cheeses and breads for sale. Wineries also host special events throughout the week and on weekends, ranging from live music and themed dinners to walks and races benefiting local organizations. Check winery websites for specifics.

Find Tennessee wineries and wine trails with Pick Tennessee, a service of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture to connect customers to local farm products. Visit Pick Tennessee online at www.PickTnProducts.org and download the Pick Tennessee mobile app.

Locally, the Old Millington Vineyard and Winery is where the music meets the wine. Established in 2000, the family-owned (Perry and Carrie Welch) boutique-style winery is located at 6748 Old Millington Road. Old Millington Vineyard and Winery has won several awards and medals over the years. In Spring and fall, the Winery offers outdoor live music on Sunday afternoons.

Old Millington Vineyard and Winery is opened Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 6 p.m., closed Monday and Tuesday.

For more information, call 873-4114.