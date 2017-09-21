Hall of Fame Night: MCHS will induct Class of 2017 Friday

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Since 2013 Millington Central High School has recognized its rich athletic history by honoring teams, coaches, players and outstanding contributors.

The brainchild of MCHS Assistant Principal Beth Hale, the Trojan Athletic Hall of Fame has been star-studded with some past inductees like Tommy Harrison, Tausean Holmes, Nancy Norwood, Chris Michael, 1928 Girls’ Basketball Team, Rex Waits, Abe Massey, Jack Leonard, Mark Healy, Millington Four Track and the 1979 and 1981 Lady Trojan Softball teams just to name a few.

The inaugural class of Tommy Harrison, Bobbie Percer Sr., Chris Michael, Nancy Norwood, David Terrell, Mooney Boswell, Rex Waits, 1928 Girls’ Basketball Team, Gordon Wilson, Jake “JC” Carter and the 1962 Football Team were inducted on the Trojan Football Field.

Since then the celebration has moved indoors to November as part of the Hall of Fame Trojan Basketball Game. But 2017’s Hall of Fame Induction is moving back to the gridiron. Maybe because the best football team in school history is being recognized and the proper place is under the Friday Night Lights.

The 2007 Millington Trojan Football team will be a part of the Class of 2017 also including Aisha “Ice” Adams, Jimmy Cannon, Jasmine Newsome and Billy Rope Robinson.

The Class of 2017 will be inducted this Friday on Mooney Bosewell Field during the Millington Trojans vs. Raleigh-Egypt Pharaohs football game.

The 2007 Trojans compiled a record of 13-1 and reached the State Semifinals coming up one-point short of reaching the State title game.

Adams was a track standout for Millington while also playing volleyball and basketball. In Track Adams shined bringing home several medals. She has been an Olympic qualifier after competing on the collegiate level.

Newsome is the all-time leading scorer in school for basketball (boy or girl). She went on to more success in college at UT-Martin becoming an Ohio Valley Conference Basketball legend. Newsome reached the professional level playing in Germany.

Robinson was a legend on the Millington gridiron back in the early 1950s and Cannon was an All-State football player in the 1960s.

Hall of Fame Criteria

Athlete

The athlete must have distinguished himself/herself in athletics at MCHS Participated in least two years in the sport Made significant impact and or special recognition to the sport 5 years must have elapsed from the nominee’s final season of participation All region or higher honor Established a school record or records Participated in state tournament

Coach

Honored for the promotion of the benefit of the sport, social, physical and intellectual development of individuals, developing self confidence and for the creating community and self pride 7 years must have elapsed form the nominee’s last season of MCHS coaching Made significant impact and or special recognition to the sport or sports the nominee coached Coach of the year selection Established a school record or records Must have significantly contributed to the athletic heritage of MCHS Consideration will also be given to won/lost record, post season playoff appearances, graduation rate of his/her athletes and other coaching awards

Team

Exceptional accomplishment at and above the conference level Participated in the state tournament 5 year must have elapsed before a team is eligible Made a significant impact and or brought special recognition to MCHS Athletics Establish a school record or records

Outstanding Contributor

A non-athlete nominee who, in some manner, made a significant impact, special recognition and or an extraordinary to the success or furthering of the MCHS athletics Honored for the promotion of the benefit of the sport, social, physical and intellectual development of individuals, developing self confidence and for the creating community and self pride A minimum of 5 years of service must have occurred before the nominee is eligible Demonstrated to the community a heart of service and dedication

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m., and for more information, call 873-8100.