9/21/2017| PUBLIC NOTICE

The Millington Housing Authority will be opening the

Preference Waiting List for the one (1) bedroom list effective

October 2, 2017. Applications are still available for the

Preference Waiting List for the two (2) bedroom, three (3)

bedroom, four (4) bedroom, and five (5) bedroom homes.

Applications are for the Waiting List, and

NOT for immediate housing.

The Millington Housing Authority