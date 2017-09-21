Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety September 21, 2017

Posted on September 21, 2017.

Public SafetyArrests
Sept. 5- 48-year-old Cordova male, charged with two counts of driving under the influence and reckless driving; 24-year-old Rossville female, charged with public intoxication;
Sept. 6- 46-year-old Millington male, charged with failure appear; 36-year-old Memphis male, charged with failure of appear;
Sept. 7- 38-year-old Millington male, charged with domestic assault;
Sept. 8- 24-year-old Millington male, charged with failure to appear;
Sept. 9- 53-year-old Millington male, charged violation of an order of protection or restraining order; 51-year-old Millington male, charged with failure to appear; 48-year-old Millington female, charged with public intoxication; 46-year-old Ripley male, charged with public intoxication;
Sept. 10- 26-year-old Burlison male, charged with vandalism over $500; 53-year-old Memphis male, charged with failure to appear;
Sept. 11- 33-year-old Drummonds male, charged with theft of property $500 or less and vandalism $500 or less; 21-year-old Millington female, charged with vandalism over $500; 21-year-old Millington female, charged with vandalism over $500; 54-year-old Memphis male, charged with failure to appear;
Sept. 12- 22-year-old Memphis male, charged with failure to appear;

City Court Reports
September 12,  2017
Fines
Anthony A. Boyd- 2316 McGowan Drive, Memphis, charged with violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Jeremi T. Boykin- 281 Cotton Top Road, Covington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Jesika N. Brock- 5686 Campground Road, Munford, charged with driving while license suspended, failure to provide proof of insurance, following to close and child restraint, bench warrant bond $500;
Anasir R. Cobb- 882 Maple Drive, Atoka, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Marcus D. Green- 342 Sunset Avenue, Covington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Jamesa J. Hall- 104 Washington Aveune, Mason, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Larry Lane- 6034 Chandeleur Drive, Millington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Terica J. Milburn- 4081 Trudy Street, Memphis, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Charles B. Miles- 7952 Pryor Place, Millington, charged with possession of controlled substance, guilty plea $1,000 fine plus cost;
Vincent L. Nero- 506 North 6th Street, Memphis, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Aarin R. Prichard- 4859 Montgomery Street, Millington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Beaver A. Rodgers- 3910 Stewart Road, Memphis, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost and charged with following too close, guilty pleas $50 fine plus cost;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Al Henry- 6096 Woodstock Cuba Road, Millington, charged with cruelty to animals, bench warrant bond;
Mickey Montgomery- 7921 Martha Street, Millington, charged with domestic assault, bench warrant $2,500 bond;
Raymond M. Ware- 4160 Hallview Drive, Memphis, prevd petition deferment revocation, bench warrant bond;
Sentences
Dawn R. Chapman- 2738 Marshall Road, Munford, charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11 months 29 days plus cost;
Charles B. Miles- 7952 Pryor Place, Millington, charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail with 10/29 suspended, 11/26 probation 3 days credit, random drug screens and no contact with victim;
Nicholas S. Orr- 1185 Knox Avenue, Memphis, charged prevd petition to revoke probation, found guilty, probation extended to 11/29;
Catrina L. White- 3417 Dawnridge Drive, Memphis, charged with failure to appear/non payment of fine, 30 days at Shelby County Department of Corrections;

Fire Reports
Medical Assistance
Sept. 5- 8445 Highway 51 North;
Sept. 6- 8390 Highway 51 North/Suite 110;
Sept. 8- 8860 Wells Road;
Sept. 9- 4658 Doris Circle;
False Alarm
Sept. 3- 7997 Martha Street/P.O. Box 1327;4245 Singleton Parkway;
Sept. 7- 4855 Royal Run Drive/ Memphis;
Emergency Medical Assistance
Sept. 3- 4872 Quay Hill Drive; 4260 Shelby Road;8589 Wells Road;
Sept. 4- 8091 Julie Cove; 7006 Richard Wilson Drive; 5095 Pitts; 8589 Wells Road;
Sept. 6- 4876 Holly lane;
Sept. 7- 4921 Bill Knight Avenue; 6959 Cades Brook Cove;
Sept. 8- 4878 Montgomery Street;
Sept. 9- 4351 Babe Howard Blvd.; Football on Attu Avenue; 7722 Quito Road; 4351 Babe Howard Blvd.;
Motor Vehicle Accident
Sept. 3- Church Street and Navy Road;
Sept. 7- Cuba-Millington Road and Highway 51 North; 8445 Highway 51 North;
Sept. 9- Highway 51 in the turn around section;
DUI Blood Draw
Sept. 5- 4836 Navy Road;
Service Call, Other
Sept. 7- 3850 West Union Road;
Outside Rubbish
Sept. 7- Wilkinsville Road and Glencoeway;
Grass Fire
Sept. 7- Old Millington Raod and Chase Road;
Dumpster or Other
Sept. 7- 8390 Wilkinsville Road;
Building Fire
Sept. 8- 4068 Crenshaw Road;
Hazardous Condition
Sept. 9- 7661 Highway 51 North;

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

September 2017
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930