Public Safety September 21, 2017

Arrests

Sept. 5- 48-year-old Cordova male, charged with two counts of driving under the influence and reckless driving; 24-year-old Rossville female, charged with public intoxication;

Sept. 6- 46-year-old Millington male, charged with failure appear; 36-year-old Memphis male, charged with failure of appear;

Sept. 7- 38-year-old Millington male, charged with domestic assault;

Sept. 8- 24-year-old Millington male, charged with failure to appear;

Sept. 9- 53-year-old Millington male, charged violation of an order of protection or restraining order; 51-year-old Millington male, charged with failure to appear; 48-year-old Millington female, charged with public intoxication; 46-year-old Ripley male, charged with public intoxication;

Sept. 10- 26-year-old Burlison male, charged with vandalism over $500; 53-year-old Memphis male, charged with failure to appear;

Sept. 11- 33-year-old Drummonds male, charged with theft of property $500 or less and vandalism $500 or less; 21-year-old Millington female, charged with vandalism over $500; 21-year-old Millington female, charged with vandalism over $500; 54-year-old Memphis male, charged with failure to appear;

Sept. 12- 22-year-old Memphis male, charged with failure to appear;

City Court Reports

September 12, 2017

Fines

Anthony A. Boyd- 2316 McGowan Drive, Memphis, charged with violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Jeremi T. Boykin- 281 Cotton Top Road, Covington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Jesika N. Brock- 5686 Campground Road, Munford, charged with driving while license suspended, failure to provide proof of insurance, following to close and child restraint, bench warrant bond $500;

Anasir R. Cobb- 882 Maple Drive, Atoka, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Marcus D. Green- 342 Sunset Avenue, Covington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Jamesa J. Hall- 104 Washington Aveune, Mason, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Larry Lane- 6034 Chandeleur Drive, Millington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Terica J. Milburn- 4081 Trudy Street, Memphis, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Charles B. Miles- 7952 Pryor Place, Millington, charged with possession of controlled substance, guilty plea $1,000 fine plus cost;

Vincent L. Nero- 506 North 6th Street, Memphis, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Aarin R. Prichard- 4859 Montgomery Street, Millington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost and charged with speeding guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;

Beaver A. Rodgers- 3910 Stewart Road, Memphis, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost and charged with following too close, guilty pleas $50 fine plus cost;

Hearing Waiver Bind Over

Al Henry- 6096 Woodstock Cuba Road, Millington, charged with cruelty to animals, bench warrant bond;

Mickey Montgomery- 7921 Martha Street, Millington, charged with domestic assault, bench warrant $2,500 bond;

Raymond M. Ware- 4160 Hallview Drive, Memphis, prevd petition deferment revocation, bench warrant bond;

Sentences

Dawn R. Chapman- 2738 Marshall Road, Munford, charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation 11 months 29 days plus cost;

Charles B. Miles- 7952 Pryor Place, Millington, charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail with 10/29 suspended, 11/26 probation 3 days credit, random drug screens and no contact with victim;

Nicholas S. Orr- 1185 Knox Avenue, Memphis, charged prevd petition to revoke probation, found guilty, probation extended to 11/29;

Catrina L. White- 3417 Dawnridge Drive, Memphis, charged with failure to appear/non payment of fine, 30 days at Shelby County Department of Corrections;

Fire Reports

Medical Assistance

Sept. 5- 8445 Highway 51 North;

Sept. 6- 8390 Highway 51 North/Suite 110;

Sept. 8- 8860 Wells Road;

Sept. 9- 4658 Doris Circle;

False Alarm

Sept. 3- 7997 Martha Street/P.O. Box 1327;4245 Singleton Parkway;

Sept. 7- 4855 Royal Run Drive/ Memphis;

Emergency Medical Assistance

Sept. 3- 4872 Quay Hill Drive; 4260 Shelby Road;8589 Wells Road;

Sept. 4- 8091 Julie Cove; 7006 Richard Wilson Drive; 5095 Pitts; 8589 Wells Road;

Sept. 6- 4876 Holly lane;

Sept. 7- 4921 Bill Knight Avenue; 6959 Cades Brook Cove;

Sept. 8- 4878 Montgomery Street;

Sept. 9- 4351 Babe Howard Blvd.; Football on Attu Avenue; 7722 Quito Road; 4351 Babe Howard Blvd.;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Sept. 3- Church Street and Navy Road;

Sept. 7- Cuba-Millington Road and Highway 51 North; 8445 Highway 51 North;

Sept. 9- Highway 51 in the turn around section;

DUI Blood Draw

Sept. 5- 4836 Navy Road;

Service Call, Other

Sept. 7- 3850 West Union Road;

Outside Rubbish

Sept. 7- Wilkinsville Road and Glencoeway;

Grass Fire

Sept. 7- Old Millington Raod and Chase Road;

Dumpster or Other

Sept. 7- 8390 Wilkinsville Road;

Building Fire

Sept. 8- 4068 Crenshaw Road;

Hazardous Condition

Sept. 9- 7661 Highway 51 North;