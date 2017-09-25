Categorized | Sports

SPORTS ALERT: Devils and Saints rule the top; Rebels, Cougars and Cardinals in Power 10

Posted on September 25, 2017.

Introducing the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings

The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2017 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 7.

WEEK SEVEN

1. Germantown (6-0)

(W 35-0 Douglass, next game Fri. vs. Henry County)

2. Briarcrest (6-0)

(W 52-14 KIPP, Fri. @ Christian Brothers)

3. St. Benedict (6-0)

(W 63-30 Manassas, Fri. vs. MUS)

4. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (5-0)

(W 49-14 MASE, Fri. vs. Davidson Academy)

5. Cordova (5-1)

(W 69-0 Sheffield, Fri. vs. Houston)

6. Munford (5-1)

(L 38-32 Ridgeway, Fri. @ Southwind)

7. Houston (4-2)

(W 32-16 Melrose, Fri. vs. St. George’s)

8. Arlington (4-2)

(W 45-31 Liberty Tech, Fri. vs. Bartlett)

9. Collierville (3-3)

(W 33-13 Wooddale, Fri. vs. Memphis Central)

10. Brighton (3-3)

(W 50-14 Overton, Fri. @ Kingsbury)

WEEK SIX

1. Germantown

2. Briarcrest

3. Munford

4. Cordova

5. St. Benedict

6. Tipton-Rosemark Academy

7. Houston

8. Arlington

9. St. George’s

10. Bartlett

