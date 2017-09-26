EDUCATION NEWS: Let’s Get Ready MCHS students

From Georgette Farmer’s office, senior counselor at Millington Central High School, attention all students freshmen to seniors. It’s time to register for the 2017-18 Workshop Sessions for resume’ writing, college application know how, test taking skills, college essay workshop and much more. Late registration will be onsite Oct. 21 at 8:30 a.m. The event will be held that same day from 9 a.m. to noon at MCHS located at 8050 West Street in Millington. The sponsors are MCHS and Shelby County Tennessee Alumnae Chapter. To register call 873-8100 or visit https://mchs.millingtonschools.org/aboutus/faculty/