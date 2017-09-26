Categorized | Education & Safety

EDUCATION NEWS: Let’s Get Ready MCHS students

Posted on September 26, 2017.

Trojan logoFrom Georgette Farmer’s office, senior counselor at Millington Central High School, attention all students freshmen to seniors. It’s time to register for the 2017-18 Workshop Sessions for resume’ writing, college application know how, test taking skills, college essay workshop and much more. Late registration will be onsite Oct. 21 at 8:30 a.m. The event will be held that same day from 9 a.m. to noon at MCHS located at 8050 West Street in Millington. The sponsors are MCHS and Shelby County Tennessee Alumnae Chapter. To register call 873-8100 or visit https://mchs.millingtonschools.org/aboutus/faculty/

