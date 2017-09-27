Veterans Home Gala set for Oct. 6

Star Staff Reports

The West Tennessee Veterans Home Gala Committee announce the Second Annual Veterans Home Gala benefitting the West Tennessee Veterans Home. The gala will be held on Oct. 6 from 6-10 p.m. at The Great Hall and Conference Center in Germantown at 1900 South Germantown Road.

This event will honor all veterans with special recognition being given to our greatest generation, World War II and Korean War era veterans.

·Individual Seating $100.00 Donation

·Sponsored Tables (10 Seats) $800.00 Donation

Dress for this event will be business attire with Military/Retired/Former Military Members asked to please wear their Dress Uniforms.

The Key Note Speaker is Combat Veteran and Southaven Alderman at Large William Brooks.

In addition to a catered dinner, there will be a silent auction and live auctions throughout the event. Proceeds will benefit the West Tennessee Veterans Home that is slated to be built in Arlington, Tennessee.

For Tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/veterans-home-gala-2017-tickets-36358734955, CVMA18-6.org/events or email veteranshomegala2017@gmail.com

If you or your organization would like to sponsor or help sponsor this event please email veteranshomegala2017@gmail.com

Veterans Home Gala 2017 is supported by CVMA TN 18-6 a (501C19)