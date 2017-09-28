Calendar of Events September 28, 2017

Chamber Happenings

Oct. 3- No Chamber Membership Luncheon

Oct. 19- Ladies Luncheon at Crosspointe Baptist Church

10 a.m. shopping, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. program and 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.shopping lunch tickets are available at a cost. For more information call 872-1486

Nov. 7- Chamber Membership Luncheon at Baker Community Center with lunch at a cost.

Sept. 29

Glen Eagle Invitational will be held Sept. 29. The Morale, Welfare & Recreation Department on-board Naval Support Activity Mid-South would like to invite you to be a part of the annual Glen Eagle Invitational Golf Tournament on Sept. 29. Funds from the event support recreational events & activities throughout the year for our Active Duty personnel and their families. Sponsorship Opportunities are available to support the event. Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Stephanie Blakey at stephanie.blakey@navy.mil to get involved today.

Sept. 30

The River City Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have two booths in the Rosemark Country Fair on Saturday, Sept. 30. The fair will be held in the Rosemark Historical District on the grounds of Richland Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church. River City DAR was the winner of Best Educational Exhibit for the 2016 fair. As in past fairs some of the members will be wearing period clothing. There will also be various displays on Constitution Week, Celebrate America, American Heritage, United States Flag and Genealogy as well as Conservation and Project Patriot. The theme this year is World War I and Women’s Suffragists. Time for the fair will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sept. 30

Horticulture Specialty Flower Show: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at 8658 Rosemark Road in the Rosemark Historic District. “Home Grown: A Patchwork of Country Gardening” will feature horticulture, photography, and educational exhibits. Open and free to the public. Hosted by Garden Club of Rosemark, a member of National Garden Clubs and Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs. Horticulture Show is part of The Country Fair at Rosemark festivities on Sept. 30 which include antique farm equipment, livestock, music, displays, crafts, food, and much more. www.rosemarkhistoricdistrict.com

Oct. 7

On Saturday Oct. 7, at Forest Hill Golf Course located at 200 Kuba Road in Drummonds, the Bolton High School Golf Tournament will be held with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The format is a four-man scramble with entry fee per team. There are Mulligan packages available for a price, which includes one Mulligan and one red tee from par 4 or 5 (limit one per player). Prizes awarded for closest to the pin and longest drive. For more information, contact Mike Miller Sr. at 901-413-3805 or e-mail @ mikemiller41094@yahoo.com. This tournament is to help support the Bolton High Girls Basketball team.

Nov. 4

The Millington Central High School Trojan Baseball Booster Club is announcing the 2017 Trojan Open Golf Scramble to be held Nov. 4. There are sponsorship opportunities for the four-person golf scramble to take place at Glen Eagle Golf Course in Millington. The event is a noon shotgun start. The Trojan Open is a chance to advertise your business and show support for the high school baseball team. Make checks payable to “MCHS Baseball Booster Club” return to a Club member or mail to MCHS attn: Coach Adams 8050 West Street, Millington, TN 38053 no later than Monday Oct. 23, 2017. So signs can be made for your advertisement. For more information, call 494-5109.

Memphis International Raceway Happenings

October 14: Spyder Off Road Performance/Truck Mania

For more information, call www.racemir.com

Munford Parks & Recreation Department

2017 TEAM SPORTS REGISTRATION DATES

October 1-31: Youth Basketball for ages 4-18; There is a cost. All ages are co-ed.

Month of September

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to our next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*Greater Millington Gardening Club meets the second Monday of every month from 609 p.m. for seminars, guest speakers and more. The event will be hosted at baker Community Center in room No. 6. For more information, call 873-0085.

*West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church located at 3099 West union Road is having a series of sermons, “The Acts 2 Church”. Come and hear an inspirational message. Sunday sermon is at 11 a.m. and Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The message will be brought to us by Rev James Hamblin. For more information, call 876-5757.

*The Brian Callies Foundation promotes awareness of child safety from many aspects: personal, vehicle, gun, and fire. We are now compiling our schedule of events for 2017. If you have school carnivals, fairs, any event that has at least 50 children attending, please contact us for free Child ID Cards and other information that we bring. Some events are already scheduled. Our Tennessee Rangers Band is also available for performances. Last year we performed at the Millington Farmers Market, International Goat Days, Rosemark Historic Country Fair, Pink Palace Craft Fair and many events with the Memphis Police Department, over 28 events in six months. You can email at info@briancallies.com or call Cheryl Bone at 901-626-2092.

*The Millington Lions Club Is taking pre-paid orders for 10-12 pounds smoked butts at a fee for each for the 4th of July. Prepared by Smokey Mountain Catering. For more information, call Linda Overstreet at 489-3208 or fax 872-6896 or email overstrl@yahoo.com

*Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will be hosted by the Apostolic Church of Millington in Room 108 from Aug. 3 to Sept. 28 on Thursday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with Coordinators BJ and Dana Rouse. Link to Sign-up: https://fpu.com/1038221

For more information, contact the Church Office at: 901-872-3558 or info@tacmillington.org