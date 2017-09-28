County Fair in Rosemark

Star Staff Reports

It’s fair time in Rosemark, Tennessee.

This Saturday the historic town of Rosemark will be the place of culture, food, fellowship, livestock and fun with the 2017 Rosemark Country Fair. The fair will be held in the Rosemark Historical District on the grounds of Richland Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church. Time for the fair will be from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

There will be several activities like Tipton-Rosemark Academy Carnival. The TRA annual carnival will begin at 8 a.m. with the Rebel Run 5K Walk/Run. There is also a Kids Fun Run, silent auction, uniform consignment and bakery.

Also participating will be the River City Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. They will have booths at the event. River City DAR was the winner of Best Educational Exhibit for the 2016 fair. As in past fairs some of the members will be wearing period clothing. There will also be various displays on Constitution Week, Celebrate America, American Heritage, United States Flag and Genealogy as well as Conservation and Project Patriot. The theme this year is World War I and Women’s Suffragists.

Also a feature at the Rosemark Country Fair will be the Horticulture Specialty Flower Show from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., at 8658 Rosemark Road in the Rosemark Historic District. “Home Grown: A Patchwork of Country Gardening” will feature horticulture, photography, and educational exhibits. The flower show will be hosted by Garden Club of Rosemark, a member of National Garden Clubs and Tennessee Federation of Garden Clubs.

For more information on this weekend’s event, visit www.rosemarkhistoricdistrict.com