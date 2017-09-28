Grand Opening for Five Below in Millington

By Whitney Fisher

Chris Jones and staff welcomed Millington and residents of surrounding areas to the grand opening of Five Below on Sept. 15.

Jones, the manager of the 8490 Highway 51 North, Suite 109 location, helped place balloons, signs and prizes for the shoppers who made their way to the newest retail store in the Shoppes of Millington Farms.

Five Below is located between Petco and Rue 21 in the shopping center off Highway 51. Five Below is a retail chain based out of Philadelphia. The Millington location joins previous Memphis area locations at 7940 Giacosa Place in the Wolfchase Commons Shopping Center and in Olive Branch Commons at 5135 Goodman Road Suite 120.

Olive Branch manager Tim Fleig worked along side crews and staff in preparing to open the Millington Five Below throughout August and early September.

The store hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, call 662-893-0008 or visit www.fivebelow.com