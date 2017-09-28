Obituaries September 28, 2017

BLESSING EHI IKPONMWONBA ASEMOTA

Blessing Ehi Ikponmwonba Asemota passed away August 31, 2017. Blessing Ehi Ikponmwonba Asemota was born in Benin City, Nigeria on May 4, 1954, to Prince Anslem Ikponmwonba and Princess Tinuade Ajayi Ikponmwonba. He completed his elementary and secondary education in Benin, Lagos and Sokoto. He then spent years working at a bank, a radio station, television station and other various places in Benin City before coming to the United States. Mr. Blessing Ehi Ikponmwonba Asemota came to the United States in 1981. He immediately started his pursuit of a bachelor’s degree at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. After successfully completing one semester, he transferred to Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business (Accounting) degree in 1984. He immediately gained admission to Jackson State University on an academic scholarship and earned a Master of Professional Accountancy in 1986. Mr. Asemota held various academic and corporate positions throughout his lifetime. Blessing was an active member of the Knights of Columbus at St. William’s Catholic Church in Millington. Mr. Asemota is survived by seven brothers and sisters: Dr. Anne Ikponmwonba of Harligen, Texas; Mrs. Betty Williams of Corpus Christi, Texas; Mr. Andrew Asemota of the United Kingdom; Mr. Richard Ikponmwonba of Benin City, Nigeria; Mrs. Eheneden Krabbe of the United Kingdom; Mrs. Amenze Azon, of Pau, France; and Mr. Terry Asemota of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Dr. Josephine Njoku; his brother-in-law Dr. Charles Njoku (Margaret Akpele Njoku); sisters-in-law Dr. Mary Njoku, Dr. Bernadette Njoku, and Dr. Dolores Njoku. Blessing married Agatha Rita Njoku in 1993. They were blessed with three children: two daughters, Sarah Tinuade Chinyere Asemota; Christine Adesuwa Ogechi Asemota; and a son Osaretin Peter Chiaka Asemota. Blessing will be missed dearly by his wife, children, siblings, friends and family.

ERNIE ENGLISH

Ernie English, 63, of Crockett, Calif. passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 1, 2017. Living life to the fullest, he had just returned home after action packed travels with sisters and a nephew. He was predeceased in death by parents, Agnes English and LCDR Ernest C English, Jr., USN Ret. He is survived by sisters Judy Dawson (Mike) of Columbia, S.C.; JoAnne English of Cordova; Debbie English of Arlington; nephews Ethan Trimble, John and Tom (Sarah ) Dawson, and nieces Sierra and Amber Brown. Wearing many hats, he worked for a large corporation and also as a pipe fitter on skyscrapers and other projects. Born in Pensacola, Florida, he moved to Millington, Tennessee with his family when young. He held fond memories of playing basketball and of his days on football , track and baseball teams from the “Tigers” to the MCHS Trojans, especially his pitching days. After graduation, he moved to San Jose, California to attend college. Ernie enjoyed chess, golf, fishing and other sports, in addition to reading, theatrical management, performing and writing and participating in invitational poetry recitations. Living in an international community , he valued hearing everyone’s stories and enjoyed sharing his interests with others. He loved to throw parties to showcase budding musicians and other artists near Berkeley. He will be missed for his zest for life, outgoing personality and concern for others. Services were held at his former church , First United Methodist Church in Millington on Aug. 15 followed by burial at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington.