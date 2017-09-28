Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety September 29, 2017

Posted on September 28, 2017.

Arrests
Sept. 13- 26-year-old Millington male, charged with two counts of failure to appear; 44-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear;
Sept. 14- 41-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or less; 32-year-old Memphis male charged with assault; 35-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 18-year-old Millington male charged with criminal attempt;
Sept. 15- 27-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 31-year-old Millington male charged with criminal trespass and aggravated assault; 19-year-old Moscow male charged compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license, misuse of evidences of registration and obedience to any required traffic-control device;
Sept. 16- 22-year-old Memphis male charged theft of property $500 or more; 23-year-old Millington female charged failure to appear; 24-year-old Millington female charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, vehicle entering highway from private road or driveway and violation of registration;
Sept. 18- 41-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property-conduct involving merchandise;
Sept. 19- 23-year-old Memphis female charged with disorderly conduct, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, drivers to exercise due care and compliance with financial responsibility law required; 32-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 56-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 20-year-old Millington male charged with criminal attempt and criminal conspiracy; 33-year-old Munford male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, reckless driving, open container law and further limitations on driving to left of center of roadway;

City Court Reports
September 19,  2017
Fines
Cierra A. Bailey- 5717 Fenway Drive in Memphis, charged with leaving child/children unattended, guilty plea $200 fine plus cost;
Tony T. Cooper- 1348 Greendale Aveune in Memphis, charged with theft of property under $500, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail with 11/22 suspended, 11/22 probation 7 days credit;
Alexander K. Crandall- 7660 Kiowa Street in Millington, charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 no cost and charged with driving while license suspended guilty plea amended to no driver’s license, city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Charles L. Hill Jr.- 59 Ray Bluff Cove in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Christian Houston- 415 Lagoshen Drive in Moscow charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 no cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with failure to obey traffic control device, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Ladarius M. Marion- 3316 Egypt Central Road in Memphis, charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 no cost; charged with driving while license suspended/revoked/ or cancelled, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license, city charge $50 fine plus cost; charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; and charged with child restraint, guilty plea city charge $50 no cost;
Altavious C. Nolen- 3517 N. Trezevant Street in Memphis, charged with failure to appear/booking and process, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost; and charged with no seat belt, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost;
Bill Othal Ramsey III- 7696 Arapaho in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost and charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Edward L. Shelton- 4780 Hunters Glen Cove in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Sean L. Culbertson- 5131 Brinkley Street in Millington charged with domestic assault, granted diversion/probation 11/29 plus cost, complete DVAC assessment and follow up treatment;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Jacob D. Thompson- 7920 Highway 51 Room 141 in Millington, charged with criminal attempt to commit especial and criminal attempt to commit-murder;

Fire Reports
Medical Assistance
Sept. 10- 9484 Charles Bartlett Road;
Sept. 14- 8081 Highway 51 North; 9072 Kerrville Rosemark Road;
Sept. 15- 4816 Terrell Lane;
Alarm System Sounded
Sept. 14- 5081 Easley Street;
Emergency Medical Assistance
Sept. 11- 8181 Highway 51 North; 7840 Church Street;
Sept. 12- 4937 Ketta Lane;
Sept. 13- 7866 Sweet Bark Road; 4362 Zachary Street; 5041 Easley Street; 7814 Hickory Meadow Road;
Sept. 14- 8454 Highway 51 North; 7920 Highway 51 North; 4300 Bennett Wood Drive;
Sept. 15- 7265 Raleigh-Millington Road; Highway 385 and Singleton Parkway;
Sept. 16- 4217 Bennett Wood Drive; 4937 Ketta Lane;
Motor Vehicle Accident
Sept. 10- Wilkinsville Road and Walker Road;
Sept. 11- Highway 51 North and Micro Drive;  Singleton Parkway and Highway 385;
Sept. 14- Raleigh-Millington Road and Paul Barrett;
Sept. 16- Wilkinsville Road and Walker Road;
Lock-out
Sept. 14- 8235 Highway 51 North;
Gasoline or Other
Sept. 15- Highway 385 and Singleton Parkway;
Public Service
Sept. 14- 3675 Lucy Road;
Sept. 16- 8468 Quito Road;
Assist Invalid
Sept. 12- 8181 Highway 51 North Suite 126; 6969 Cades Brook Cove;

