Unbeaten Rebels set up showdown with Davidson Academy

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Tipton-Rosemark Academy Rebels are still unbeaten at the halfway point of their schedule after a 49-14 victory Friday night.

The Rebels used a big second quarter to pull away from MASE at Rebel Field. TRA (5-0) took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter when Mac Fullen scored on a 9-yard run with 7 minutes and 28 second remaining.

TRA went ahead 14-0 early in the second quarter when Jake Roane closed our a drive with a 15-yard TD run. Roane made the tally 21-0 four minutes later with a 12-yard rushing touchdown at the 7:39 mark.

MASE got on the board with a touchdown run and two-point conversion to make the score 21-8. The Rebels went into the locker room ahead 28-8 when Roane scored for the third time on the night with a 9-yard touchdown run. Franklin Garner added his fourth extra point of the night to close out the first half.

TRA Head Coach Colin Pinner’s Rebels tallied two scores in the third quarter with Fullen doing the honor first with a 8-yard TD run at the 9:08 mark.

Ahead 35-8, TRA made the score 42-8 less than two minutes later when quarterback Donald Crowe hit Jake Massey for a 40-yard touchdown pass.

In the fourth quarter TRA received one more Fullen touchdown. The sophomore running back broke loose for a 20-yard score to make the tally 49-8. MASE had the final touchdown of the night to make the tally 49-14.

The undefeated Rebels will take on fellow unbeaten Davidson Academy this Friday at home. The showdown is for first place in the league with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

IN OTHER ACTION

The Munford Cougars suffered their first defeat on 2017 in a battle with traditional Memphis powerhouse the Ridgeway Roadrunners. The Roadrunners jumped out to a nice lead at home but had to hold off the Cougars 38-32 for the win.

Munford (5-1) will step back into league play this Friday traveling to Southwind to take on the 5-1 Jaguars at 7 p.m.

The Brighton Cardinals are back to .500 on the season after a 50-14 win over the Overton Wolverines Friday night. The Cardinals put half of the century mark on the scoreboard for the second straight week beating the Kirby Cougars 52-46 on Sept. 15.

The Cardinals (3-3) will try to remain unbeaten in league play taking on the Kingsbury Falcons (0-6) this Friday night at 7 p.m.