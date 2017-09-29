NEWS ALERT: Lily blooms in Millington as Queen

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The 2017 Millington Central High School Homecoming Court was presented tonight on Mooney Bosewell Field with senior Lily Morton receiving the honor as Queen.

Queen Morton was crowned by MCHS Principal Dr. Clint Durley Friday night in front of the crowd during halftime of the Fayette-Ware/Millington game.

“It feels great,” Morton said. “I couldn’t be happier. I’m holding it all in.”

The cool, calm Morton held back her smile and excitement. She almost had the presence her teammates have grown to know over the years on the volleyball court.

Morton is the captain of the 2017 District 15-2A regular-season champs and was a key part of the team’s success the past 3 seasons. Morton, the daughter of Earl and Abby, is also on the MCHS Trojan Council, Student Government as the Senior Class president. She is also involved with FCCLA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Special Friends, Trojan PEP Club, HOSA and the Lady Trojan Softball team.

Morton is also a member of MCHS BETA Club and is a Trojan Yearbook photo editor. She was escorted by her father Earl on the night.

The senior said September was one of the best months of her life winning the district title in volleyball and receiving this honor from her peers.

“It means a lot to me,” she concluded. “I guess that they love me, that they like me. It really feels great. It makes it more special and memorable. Hopefully we’ll go on to be district champs, win Regionals and hopefully reach State.”

Queen Lily Morton and her 2017 MCHS Homecoming Court are Freshman Princess Jessica Blake Sawyer (Chase Stewart); Sophomore Princesses Brianna Nicole Dahms (Devin Wilson) and Jayden Leigh Warner (Thomas Warner); Junior Princesses Jaqueline Alaniz (Jose Miguel Alaniz), Hannah K. Clifton (Tommy Clifton), Nena Gabrielle Parker (Reginald Parker) and Paige Renee Russell (Ashion Safdari); and Senior Princesses Brenna Leigh Allen (Chris Allen), Emily Paige Hall (Derrick Hall), Anna Simone Wright (Fred Matting) and