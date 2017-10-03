SPORTS ALERT: Munford moves back up in the Power 10, Germantown only unbeaten in poll

Introducing the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings

The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2017 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 8.

WEEK EIGHT

1. Germantown (7-0)

(W 29-26 OT Henry County, next game Fri. vs. White Station)

2. Cordova (6-1)

(W 55-16 Houston, Fri. vs. Pearl-Cohn)

3. Munford (6-1)

(W 28-20 Southwind, Fri. vs. Kingsbury)

4. Briarcrest (6-1)

(L 49-7 Christian Brothers, Oct. 13 vs. MUS)

5. St. Benedict (6-1)

(L 45-0 MUS, Fri. vs. CBHS)

6. Arlington (5-2)

(W 55-20 Bartlett, Fri. vs. ECS)

7. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (5-1)

(L 56-9 Davidson Academy, Fri. @ Clarksville Academy)

8. Collierville (4-3)

(W 45-8 Memphis Central, Fri. vs. St. George’s)

9. Brighton (4-3)

(W 58-0 Kingsbury, Fri. vs. Ridgeway)

10. Houston (4-3)

(L 55-16 Cordova, Fri. vs. Oakhaven)

WEEK SEVEN

1. Germantown

2. Briarcrest

3. St. Benedict

4. Tipton-Rosemark Academy

5. Cordova

6. Munford

7. Houston

8. Arlington

9. Collierville

10. Brighton