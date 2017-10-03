Categorized | Sports

SPORTS ALERT: Munford moves back up in the Power 10, Germantown only unbeaten in poll

Posted on October 3, 2017.

Introducing the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings
The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2017 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 8.

WEEK EIGHT
1. Germantown (7-0)
(W 29-26 OT Henry County, next game Fri. vs. White Station)
2. Cordova (6-1)
(W 55-16 Houston, Fri. vs. Pearl-Cohn)

Munford's Chaz Hayes

3. Munford (6-1)
(W 28-20 Southwind, Fri. vs. Kingsbury)
4. Briarcrest (6-1)
(L 49-7 Christian Brothers, Oct. 13 vs. MUS)
5. St. Benedict (6-1)
(L 45-0 MUS, Fri. vs. CBHS)
6. Arlington (5-2)
(W 55-20 Bartlett, Fri. vs. ECS)
7. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (5-1)
(L 56-9 Davidson Academy, Fri. @ Clarksville Academy)
8. Collierville (4-3)
(W 45-8 Memphis Central, Fri. vs. St. George’s)
9. Brighton (4-3)
(W 58-0 Kingsbury, Fri. vs. Ridgeway)
10. Houston (4-3)
(L 55-16 Cordova, Fri. vs. Oakhaven)

WEEK SEVEN
1. Germantown
2. Briarcrest
3. St. Benedict
4. Tipton-Rosemark Academy
5. Cordova
6. Munford
7. Houston
8. Arlington
9. Collierville
10. Brighton

