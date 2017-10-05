Calendar of Events October 5, 2017

Chamber Happenings

Oct. 19- Ladies Luncheon at Crosspointe Baptist Church

10 a.m. shopping, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. program and 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.shopping lunch tickets are available at a cost. For more information call 872-1486

Nov. 7- Chamber Membership Luncheon at Baker Community Center with lunch at a cost.

Oct. 7

On Saturday Oct. 7, at Forest Hill Golf Course located at 200 Kuba Road in Drummonds, the Bolton High School Golf Tournament will be held with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The format is a four-man scramble with entry fee per team. There are Mulligan packages available for a price, which includes one Mulligan and one red tee from par 4 or 5 (limit one per player). Prizes awarded for closest to the pin and longest drive. For more information, contact Mike Miller Sr. at 901-413-3805 or e-mail @ mikemiller41094@yahoo.com. This tournament is to help support the Bolton High Girls Basketball team.

Oct. 7

Fish Fry at West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 3099 West Union Road in Millington, will be held Oct. 7 from 4 until 7 p.m. Come out and enjoy the fish and the companionship of your friends and neighbors. On the menu will be fish, French fries, cold slaw, hushpuppies, white beans and or course, dessert.

Oct. 13

The Millington Fire and Police Charity Softball Game benefiting Brian Callies Foundation will be played Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. The pre-game concert will be held at 5:45. The event will feature Brian Callies and The Tennessee Rangers. It will all take place at USA Stadium located at 4351 Babe Howard Blvd. Admission is free and donations will be accepted at gate. Make checks payable to Brian Callies Foundation.

Oct. 19-21

Tipton-Rosemark Academy’s Middle School Theater Department presents Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr. this fall. The performances will be Oct. 19-21 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. on the TRA Campus. Tickets can be purchased at www.tiptonrosemarkacademy.net

Oct. 21

From Georgette Farmer’s office, senior counselor at Millington Central High School, attention all students freshmen to seniors. It’s time to register for the 2017-18 Workshop Sessions for resume’ writing, college application know how, test taking skills, college essay workshop and much more. Late registration will be onsite Oct. 21 at 8:30 a.m. The event will be held that same day from 9 a.m. to noon at MCHS located at 8050 West Street in Millington. The sponsors are MCHS and Shelby County Tennessee Alumnae Chapter. To register visit https://mchs.millingtonschools.org/aboutus/faculty/

Oct. 27-29

Lighthouse Church presents The Game for free Oct. 27-29. Friday night at 7 p.m., Saturday at 4 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 and 5 p.m. For more information, call 873-3000 ext. 2.

Oct. 28

Join the Millington Arts Recreation and Parks host the annual Fall Festival Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Department will kickoff Fall Festival doing Yoga with Jennifer Williams Fields. There will also have a bouncy house for the kids, The Fiesta Wagon food truck will be there for lunch, multiple vendor booths for the adults to shop from, vendor “booth or treating”, crafts, and more. The Millington Arts Council will be on hand doing storytelling and Dutch oven cobbler cooking. There will also be a cornhole tournament beginning at 10 a.m. To register contact Michael Catlin with Down and back Cornhole at .619-5699 or e-mail at mckc051713@yahoo.com. The doubles tournament will be a fee. For more information, call 873-5770.

Nov. 4

The Millington Central High School Trojan Baseball Booster Club is announcing the 2017 Trojan Open Golf Scramble to be held Nov. 4. There are sponsorship opportunities for the four-person golf scramble to take place at Glen Eagle Golf Course in Millington. The event is a noon shotgun start. The Trojan Open is a chance to advertise your business and show support for the high school baseball team. Make checks payable to “MCHS Baseball Booster Club” return to a Club member or mail to MCHS attn: Coach Adams 8050 West Street, Millington, TN 38053 no later than Monday Oct. 23, 2017. So signs can be made for your advertisement. For more information, call 494-5109.

Nov. 4

Homer Skelton Ford and Dodge present Aquatsely Bluegrass Olde Tyme Music Festival Nov. 4 at Meeman Shelby Forest State Park in Millington. For more information, call 591-5840 or visit ourbluegrassfest.com

Nov. 4

College Coaches Skills Camp is coming to the campus of Tipton-Rosemark Academy on Nov. 4. There is a chance to register now for the campus showcasing West Tennessee. Join college softball coaches from around the region and around the country at one of select one-day events. Each event is run by the college coaches. Each event features a Discussion on College Athletics run by college coaches for both parents and players. These events are designed for softball players who are interested in working with and learning from college softball coaches in a small group and one-on-one setting. For more information, visit www.CollegeSoftballProspects.com

Memphis International Raceway Happenings

October 14: Spyder Off Road Performance/Truck Mania

For more information, call www.racemir.com

Munford Parks & Recreation Department

2017 TEAM SPORTS REGISTRATION DATES

October 1-31: Youth Basketball for ages 4-18; There is a cost. All ages are co-ed.

Holiday Season

Millington Arts Council present the Holiday Makers Market Nov. 25-Dec. 23 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at 7743 Church Street in Millington. Hand-made items from local artists and makers. For more information, visit www.millingtonartcouncil.org/holiday

Month of October

*Millington Public Library located 4858 Navy Road is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 872-1585 or visit www.millingtonpubliclibrary.org. Celebrating more than 50 years of library service, the MPL is available for businesses looking for a place to meet or have Job Fairs, the library provides the career coach quarterly. If you would like to plan a job fair, check out the meeting room.

*The American Legion and Auxiliary holds monthly meetings at the Baker Center starting at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of the month. On the first Saturday of the summer months the Auxiliary have been at the Farmers Market informing the community about our projects/programs that help our Veterans. For more information, email kchyde49@gmail.com

*Playhouse 51, Millington’s Community Theater, meets at 7 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month in the auditorium at Harvell Civic Center, 8077 Wilkinsville Road. Anyone interested in community theatre is welcome to attend. Meetings concern current business before the group and planning sessions for future productions. No experience in theater is required. Volunteers to work in a variety of ways for each of our four productions a year are also always welcome. For more information, look Playhouse up on Facebook, visit the website www.playhouse51.com, call 872-7170, or come to our next meeting Tuesday, October 18, at 7 p.m.

*Soul Out Ministries’ nutritional meal are served every Thursday at the Baker Community Center at 7942 Church Street from noon to 1 p.m. The program is a local non-profit organization, tax deductible. Send all donations to Soul Out Ministries 8153 B Street, Millington, TN 38053/ Carolyn Jenkins Founder and CE). For more information, call Jenkins at 949-1675 or e-mail SouldOUTministries2@gmail.com

*The Exchange Club of Millington meets at Old Timer’s Restaurant in Millington at noon every second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Guest are always welcomed. For more information, call 872-8888.

*The Millington Lions Club meets at Olympic Steakhouse in Millington every second and fourth Tuesday at noon. The Lions Clubs works around the world for visually impaired and hearing impaired. The public is welcome to join the Club members and to make additional inquiries.

*Greater Millington Gardening Club meets the second Monday of every month from 609 p.m. for seminars, guest speakers and more. The event will be hosted at baker Community Center in room No. 6. For more information, call 873-0085.

*West Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church located at 3099 West union Road is having a series of sermons, “The Acts 2 Church”. Come and hear an inspirational message. Sunday sermon is at 11 a.m. and Sunday school is at 10 a.m. The message will be brought to us by Rev James Hamblin. For more information, call 876-5757.

*The Brian Callies Foundation promotes awareness of child safety from many aspects: personal, vehicle, gun, and fire. We are now compiling our schedule of events for 2017. If you have school carnivals, fairs, any event that has at least 50 children attending, please contact us for free Child ID Cards and other information that we bring. Some events are already scheduled. Our Tennessee Rangers Band is also available for performances. Last year we performed at the Millington Farmers Market, International Goat Days, Rosemark Historic Country Fair, Pink Palace Craft Fair and many events with the Memphis Police Department, over 28 events in six months. You can email at info@briancallies.com or call Cheryl Bone at 901-626-2092.

*The Millington Lions Club Is taking pre-paid orders for 10-12 pounds smoked butts at a fee for each for the 4th of July. Prepared by Smokey Mountain Catering. For more information, call Linda Overstreet at 489-3208 or fax 872-6896 or email overstrl@yahoo.com

*Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will be hosted by the Apostolic Church of Millington in Room 108 from Aug. 3 to Sept. 28 on Thursday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. with Coordinators BJ and Dana Rouse. Link to Sign-up: https://fpu.com/1038221

For more information, contact the Church Office at: 901-872-3558 or info@tacmillington.org