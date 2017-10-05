Crum Graduation

Categorized | Community

MIL New- Zachary Crum 10-4U.S. Air Force Airman Zachary T. Crum graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Crum is the son of Tony P. and Ranna H. Ballentine of Atoka.
He is a 2017 graduate of Brighton High School in Brighton.

