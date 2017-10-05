Davidson Academy established atop Region, Cardinals and Cougars pick up big wins

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Davidson Academy Bears made the trip from Nashville to take on the challenge of the other undefeated team in Division II-A West Region.

The 5-0 Tipton-Rosemark Academy Rebels awaited the arrival and chance to prove they belong atop of the league with traditional power Davidson Academy. But the Bears (6-0, 3-0) displayed to the Rebels why they have been one of the best teams for years winning 56-9.

Davidson Academy started early in giving the Rebels their first defeat of 2017 with a pair of first quarter touchdowns courtesy of a Da’Joun Hewitt 68-yard run and Stone Norton to Den Switzer TD reception.

The Bears made it 21-0 in the second quarter when Hewitt broke loose for another big run crossing the goal line from 36-yards out.

TRA (5-1, 2-1) tried to fight back with two scores in the second quarter. Franklin Garner ended the Rebels’ drought with a 35-yard field goal.

Davidson went up 28-3 after Hewitt’s third rushing touchdown of the night. The Rebels had an answer on the kickoff. TRA sophomore Mac Fullen received the kick at the 8-yard-line and raced to the end zone to make the score 28-9.

That was the score at halftime and the Bears were the only team to cross the goal line in the second half with another 28 points. The highlight of Davidson’s second half was a Hewitt 66-yard TD run.

The Bears tallied 632 yards of offense on the night although the Rebels ran 41 plays to Davidson’s 39 plays.

Rebels Fullen, Jake Roane and Clayton Brown combined for 134 yards on the ground. Hewitt rushed for 260 and 5 touchdowns on the night.

Davidson moves on to face league opponent Fayette Academy this week. The Rebels will try to bounce back from their first loss of the season this Friday at Clarksville Academy.

IN OTHER ACTION

The Brighton Cardinals continue to roll winning Friday night 58-0 over the Kingsbury Falcons to improved to 4-3 overall and 4-0 in Region 8-5A. Brighton’s offense is starting to fire on all cylinders with the third straight week of 50 or more points.

Brighton is in first place in the league ahead of Kirby, Munford, Southwind and this week’s opponent the Ridgeway Roadrunners. Ridgeway is 3-4 overall but had been hot lately stepping into Region action.

The Roadrunners will come to Brighton this Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The Munford Cougars bounced back this past Friday night outlasting the Southwind Jaguars 28-20 on the road.

The Cougars fell behind 14-0 because of a lack of ball security. Then Munford rallied with four touchdowns. The last score came courtesy of Chaz Hayes reaching paydirt from 40-yards out leaving less than 3 minutes remaining.

The touchdown capped off a long drive for the Cougars. Munford was ahead 28-14 at that point and held the Jaguars off late to win and stay in the league mix.

The Cougars (6-1) will welcome Kingsbury this Friday night.