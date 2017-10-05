Categorized | Sports

Flip in the Rankings

Posted on October 5, 2017.

Jaylin Williams waves the flag and #11 Kendall Badgett puts on a flipping showWhen the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings was introduced prior to Week 1 of the 2017 season, the Germantown Red Devils came in at No. 10. Coming off a 2016 campaign with a losing record, there were several reasons for optimism for the Red Devils. As of today, Germantown is the only unbeaten team left in the Journal West 10 coverage area after beating the Henry County Patriots 29-26 in overtime Friday night. The 7-0 Red Devils are now established atop of the Power 10.
The teams from the coverage area include Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Check inside on Sports for the rest of the Power 10 as of Week 8.

