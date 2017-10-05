McQueen on campus of Millington Elementary

Star Staff Reports

Millington Elementary hosted a visit by the Tennessee Education Commissioner Candice McQueen on Sept. 22.

The visit started with an introduction by Millington Mayor Terry Jones. McQueen then met with Millington Elementary School Principal Kathy Wilson, Instructional Facilitator Virginia Rogers and other members of the Millington Elementary staff about the school’s work in early literacy and the Read to be Ready coaching network.

Wilson then directed the way to classrooms so McQueen could observe instruction at its finest. The two classrooms the Commissioner was able to visit were Amy Tickle’s First Grade class and Kristy Corzine’s Third Grade class. During the visit in these rooms, McQueen observed a mini-lesson and then introduced herself to students and asked them engaging questions about the teachers and their favorite aspects of Millington Elementary.

Following the classroom visits, the Commissioner stopped to visit with a few students walking down the hall, towards the cafeteria for lunch. After a comical conversation with one student about her favorite lunch, McQueen’s visit was complete.