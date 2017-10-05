Categorized | Education & Safety

Public Safety October 5, 2017

Posted on October 5, 2017.

Public SafetyArrests
Sept. 20- 41-year-old Munford female charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise and cruelty to animals; 22-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more, accidents involving damage to vehicle, drivers to exercise due care and license required; 28-year-old Memphis male charged with reckless endangerment, compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, evading arrest, reckless driving and violation of registration; 33-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;
Sept. 21- 37-year-old Munford female charged with failure to appear; 41-year-old Munford male charged with obedience to traffic control signals and driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 32-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 28-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or less and illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card;
Sept. 22- 20-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 25-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 56-year-old Millington male charged with harassment; 28-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property-conduct involving merchandise; 41-year-old Drummonds female charged with failure to appear;
Sept. 23- 55-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 29-year-old Memphis male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and further limitations on driving to left of center of roadway;
Sept. 24- 23-year-old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, compliance with financial responsibility law required and speed limit violation
Sept. 25- 54-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise; 29-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;
Sept. 26- 29-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 39-year-old Cordova female charged with theft of property $500 or more; 38-year-old Millington male charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication; 26-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear, revocation of suspension of sentence and escape; 31-year-old Millington female charged with assault;
Sept. 27- 31-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property $500 or more;

Fire Reports
Medical Assistance
Sept. 10- 9484 Charles Bartlett Road;
Sept. 14- 8081 Highway 51 North; 9072 Kerrville Rosemark Road;
Sept. 15- 4816 Terrell Lane;
Alarm System Sounded
Sept. 14- 5081 Easley Street;
Emergency Medical Assistance
Sept. 17- 5114 Third Avenue; 4935 Navy Road #7;  Rosemark;
Sept. 19- 7632 Kiowa Street; 7920 Highway 51 North; 5077 Easley Street; 8507 Highway 51 North; 4836 Navy Road;
Sept. 20- 7799 Trading Post Lane; 7181 Juana Drive; 4937 Ketta Lane; 4663 Navy Road;
Sept. 21- 4792 North End; 7685 Arapaho Street; 5036 Navy Road; 7314 Baker Street;
Sept. 22- 4477 Constellation; 7733 Arapaho Street; 7858 Church Street;
Sept. 23- 5114 Dale Drive; 6536 Home Acres Cove; 8500 Wilkinsville Road;
Motor Vehicle Accident
Sept. 17- Highway 51 North and Kerrville Rosemark;
Sept. 18- West Union Road and Quito Road; 4836 Navy Road;
Sept. 23- Wilkinsville Road and Highway 51 North;
Public Service
Sept. 18- 8415 Quito Road;
Assist Invalid
Sept. 23- 4676 Oak Harbour Trace;
False Alarm
Sept. 17- 5081 Easley Street;
Sept. 19- 8020 Epperson Mill Road;
DUI Blood Draw
Sept. 19 4836 Navy Road;
Carbon Monoxide
Sept. 20 4945 Clear Creek Drive;
Smoke Dectector
Sept. 21- 5081 Easley Street;
Outside Rubbish
Sept. 23- Commodore and Navy Road;

About Thomas Sellers

View all posts by Thomas Sellers

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Calendar

October 2017
S M T W T F S
« Sep    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  