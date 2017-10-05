Public Safety October 5, 2017

Arrests

Sept. 20- 41-year-old Munford female charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise and cruelty to animals; 22-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property $500 or more, accidents involving damage to vehicle, drivers to exercise due care and license required; 28-year-old Memphis male charged with reckless endangerment, compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, evading arrest, reckless driving and violation of registration; 33-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;

Sept. 21- 37-year-old Munford female charged with failure to appear; 41-year-old Munford male charged with obedience to traffic control signals and driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked; 32-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 28-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property $500 or less and illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit card;

Sept. 22- 20-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 25-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 56-year-old Millington male charged with harassment; 28-year-old Memphis male charged with theft of property-conduct involving merchandise; 41-year-old Drummonds female charged with failure to appear;

Sept. 23- 55-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 29-year-old Memphis male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and further limitations on driving to left of center of roadway;

Sept. 24- 23-year-old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, compliance with financial responsibility law required and speed limit violation

Sept. 25- 54-year-old Millington male charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise; 29-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear;

Sept. 26- 29-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 39-year-old Cordova female charged with theft of property $500 or more; 38-year-old Millington male charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication; 26-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear, revocation of suspension of sentence and escape; 31-year-old Millington female charged with assault;

Sept. 27- 31-year-old Memphis female charged with theft of property $500 or more;

Fire Reports

Medical Assistance

Sept. 10- 9484 Charles Bartlett Road;

Sept. 14- 8081 Highway 51 North; 9072 Kerrville Rosemark Road;

Sept. 15- 4816 Terrell Lane;

Alarm System Sounded

Sept. 14- 5081 Easley Street;

Emergency Medical Assistance

Sept. 17- 5114 Third Avenue; 4935 Navy Road #7; Rosemark;

Sept. 19- 7632 Kiowa Street; 7920 Highway 51 North; 5077 Easley Street; 8507 Highway 51 North; 4836 Navy Road;

Sept. 20- 7799 Trading Post Lane; 7181 Juana Drive; 4937 Ketta Lane; 4663 Navy Road;

Sept. 21- 4792 North End; 7685 Arapaho Street; 5036 Navy Road; 7314 Baker Street;

Sept. 22- 4477 Constellation; 7733 Arapaho Street; 7858 Church Street;

Sept. 23- 5114 Dale Drive; 6536 Home Acres Cove; 8500 Wilkinsville Road;

Motor Vehicle Accident

Sept. 17- Highway 51 North and Kerrville Rosemark;

Sept. 18- West Union Road and Quito Road; 4836 Navy Road;

Sept. 23- Wilkinsville Road and Highway 51 North;

Public Service

Sept. 18- 8415 Quito Road;

Assist Invalid

Sept. 23- 4676 Oak Harbour Trace;

False Alarm

Sept. 17- 5081 Easley Street;

Sept. 19- 8020 Epperson Mill Road;

DUI Blood Draw

Sept. 19 4836 Navy Road;

Carbon Monoxide

Sept. 20 4945 Clear Creek Drive;

Smoke Dectector

Sept. 21- 5081 Easley Street;

Outside Rubbish

Sept. 23- Commodore and Navy Road;