SPORTS ALERT: Lady Trojans win District Tournament, host Regionals Monday in Millington

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Millington Lady Trojans returned from Ripley tonight as the 2017 District 15-2A Volleyball Tournament champions.

After earning the regular-season crown losing one league game, the Lady Trojans continued their hot streak against the district winning in three sets Tuesday to advance from the District Tournament Semifinals.

Millington took on tournament host Ripley. Despite the Lady Tigers earning one set, the Lady Trojans took the championship 3 sets to 1 set. Lady Trojan first-year Head Coach Whitney Horton was named District 15-2A Coach of the Year.

Lady Trojan senior standout and Bethel University commitment Addison Coulter earned Tournament MVP. Joining her on the All-Tournament team from Millington were Ally Morona and TZ House.

All-District regular-season honors went to Paige Hall, Lily Morton, Hannah Clifton and Coulter. Hall’s all-around outstanding play earned her regular-season MVP.

The Regional Tournament is coming to Millington Monday night in the William Osteen Gymnasium. Games will start at 3 p.m. The second Regional Semifinal is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the title game will take place at 7 p.m.