Coulter’s cherry on top of awesome week is Bethel signing

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

Like an classic VH-1 program for the early 2000s, Millington Lady Trojan Addison Coulter has been having The Best Week Ever.

The stretch began with Coulter and the Millington Lady Trojans earning a spot in this upcoming week’s Regional winning a District 15-2A Tournament Semifinal game Tuesday night.

Then the Lady Trojans followed that up with a 3-1 victory over the Ripley Lady Tigers in Ripley Thursday night to claim the 2017 district tournament. Now Millington will be the No. 1 seed hosting the tournament this Monday taking on Raleigh-Egypt in the Regional Tournament Semifinal at 3 p.m.

Coulter and several of her teammates took home individual awards with the 6’4 senior named Tournament MVP and All-District.

The gravy on Coulter’s awesome week came this afternoon in the Millington Central High School Library when she inked her national letter of intent to play volleyball at Bethel University. Receiving interest from schools as far as California and Illinois, Coulter made visits and received letters from the likes of Austin Peay, Ole Miss, West Alabama and several schools in Tennessee.

But Coulter wanted to join the Lady Wildcats led by 13-year Head Coach Starla Coupples. The leader of Bethel’s program made the trip from McKenzie to join Addison and her parents Melinda and Allen for the ceremony in front of her Lady Trojan teammates, friends and family.