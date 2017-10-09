Categorized | Sports

SPORTS ALERT: Munford moves up to No. 2 in rankings, Germantown still unbeaten and No. 1

Posted on October 9, 2017.

Munford Cougars Nick MarkleIntroducing the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings

The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2017 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 9.

WEEK NINE

1. Germantown (8-0)

(W 45-35 White Station, Oct. 20 @ Memphis Central)

2. Munford (7-1)

(W 54-6 Kingsbury, Oct. 20 vs. Kirby)

3. Briarcrest (6-1)

(L 49-7 Christian Brothers Sept. 29, Fri. vs. MUS)

4. St. Benedict (6-1)

(L 45-0 MUS Sept. 29, Fri. vs. CBHS)

5. Cordova (6-2)

(L 62-47 Pearl Cohn, Oct. 20 @ Arlington)

6. Arlington (6-2)

(W 28-14 ECS, Oct. 20 vs. Cordova)

7. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (6-1)

(W 68-29 Clarksville Academy, Fri. @ Fayette Academy)

8. Collierville (4-3)

(W 45-8 Memphis Central Sept. 29, Fri. vs. St. George’s)

9. Houston (5-3)

(W 44-7 Oakhaven, Oct. 20 @ Collierville

10.Bartlett (4-4)

(W 29-26 MAHS, Oct. 20 @ Millington)

WEEK EIGHT

1. Germantown

2. Cordova

3. Munford

4. Briarcrest

5. St. Benedict

6. Arlington

7. Tipton-Rosemark Academy

8. Collierville

9. Brighton

10. Houston

