Hall Again: Sneed joins his second exclusive group at Lindenwood

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

This past August Lindenwood University sent a letter to alum Jody Sneed.

Brad Wachler, vice president of Intercollegiate Athletics at Lindenwood, informed Sneed he was becoming a member of the Lindenwood Sports Hall of Fame for his accomplishments on the 2005 Men’s Track and Field Team.

Sneed was a standout at Millington Central High School before entering college. Sneed joined Trojan teammates Marcus Barnes, Marlon Barrentine and Darren Garcia in winning the 2000 Tennessee State 4x200m and 4x100m Relay championships.

Back in 2014 MCHS inducted that relay team into its Athletic Hall of Fame. Fast forward three years, Sneed was being inducted into another Hall of Fame.

“Your team was selected for this prestigious honor by a committee of Lindenwood administrators, coaches and faculty,” Wachler wrote. “Lindenwood has a proud history and tradition of athletic excellence and your overall contributions to our program elevated your team to a very top of the list of many worthy candidates.”

The induction ceremony was held Sept. 30 on the Lindenwood campus located in St. Charles, Mo. Lindenwood University is a private, coeducational, liberal arts school. The athletic teams are nicknamed the Lions. The Lions now compete on NCAA Division II.

Sneed and his family were invited to the Hall of Fame reception where he had a chance to address the gathering.

In addition Sneed and the other honorees attended the Lindenwood vs. Fort Hays State “Hall of Fame” game. Sneed and his accomplishments were recognized at the game.

When Sneed ran for Lindenwood in 2005-06, the school competed in NAIA. Sneed was a part of the 4x100m relay team that ran 40.44. Sneed’s 4x400m relay team left the best time in school history at 3:09.16.