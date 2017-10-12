Mid-South Motor Madness Car Show coming Oct. 28

Star Staff Reports

The Navy Mid-South Motor Madness Car Show will be held Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Naval Support Activity Mid-South located at 7950 Memphis Street (N-82 Gym parking lot just off Navy Road).

Scheduled is a free concert, beer tent, food trucks, trunk or treat and outdoor games for the children. All vehicles and motorcycles welcome with the first 50 registered vehicles receiving dash plaques.

The entry fee is $10 for military and $15 for civilians. Registrations accepted at Navy Mid-South Auto Skills Center located at 5645 Bouganville Street in Millington.

For more information, call 874-5440 or e-mail anna.naccarato@navy.mil.

The event was sponsored by Navy Community Recreation, Homer Skelton Ford, Homer Skelton Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.

