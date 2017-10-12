Millington’s Fall Festival Coming Soon

Star Staff Reports

Join Millington Arts Recreation & Parks for the annual Fall Festival Oct. 28.

“We will first kickoff the Fall Festival doing Yoga with Jennifer Williams Fields,” Millington Recreation Leader Alex Harris said. “We will also have a bouncy house for the kids, The Fiesta Wagon food truck will be there for lunch, multiple vendor booths for the adults to shop from, vendor “booth or treating”, crafts and more. The Millington Arts Council will be on hand doing Dutch oven cobbler cooking.”

The event will also have live music. To register for a vendor booth, it’s $15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Go online and fill out the application at: http://tn-millington.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/2259

“Pavilion spaces are now full but we do have room for anyone who wants to participate,” Harris said. “Just send in the form or come by Baker Community Center.”

The Fall Festival will also feature a cornhole tournament beginning at 10 a.m. To register, contact Michael Catlin with Down and Back Cornhole at 619-5699 or e-mail at mckc051713@yahoo.com. The doubles tournament will be $20. You may register as a single for $10 and a partner will be located for you.

For more information, call 873-5770.