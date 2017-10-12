Public Safety October 12, 2017

Categorized | Education & Safety

Sept. 27- 26-year-old Memphis male charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon; 20-year-old Flint, Mich., female charged with theft of property $500 or more;
Sept. 28- 32-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 24-year-old Brighton male charged with failure to appear; 44-year-old Munford male charged with domestic assault;
Sept. 29- 39-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 22-year-old Drummonds female charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell and possession of drug paraphernalia; 56-year-old Stanton male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked;
Sept. 30- 37-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear; 27-year-old Millington female arrest for violation protection order;
Oct. 1- 49-year-old Millington male charged with domestic assault; 32-year-old Memphis male charged with failure to appear; 51-year-old Millington male charged with failure to appear and violation of an order of protection or restraining order; 35-year-old Millington male charged with driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked;
Oct. 2- 44-year-old Munford male charged with resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search, simple possession or casual exchange and theft of property – conduct involving merchandise; 32-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 37-year-old Covington female charged with vandalism over $500 and assault;

City Court Reports
October 2, 1017
Fines
Raymond J. Alexander- 7866 Sallie Road in Millington, charged with harassment, guilty plea 90 days in jail, 12 days credit, no fine, no cost;
Darius D. Ayers- 8226 Quito Road in Millington, charged with prevs petition to revoke probation, transfer to Drug Court Division 8;
Enock A. Banga- 487 N. Highland Street No. 14 in Memphis, charged with criminal impersonation, granted diversion/probation; charged with failure to maintain control/safe lo, amended to city charge $50 fine to cost; charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, amend city charge $50 fine no cost;
Traimaz L. Beard- 6876 Navy Road in Millington charged with possession of control substance with intent to sell, granted diversion/probation;
Quintin L. Bearkley- 4685 Saratoga in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea amended city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea city court $50 fine plus cost;
Lakeisha S. Becton- 893 Rest Brooke Ave., in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, granted diversion/probation;
Brandon A. Blaylock- 3670 Overton Crossing in Memphis charged with petition deferment revocation, guilty plea diversion revoked; guilty plea diversion revoked on theft under $500, $250 fine plus cost; guilty plea diversion revoked theft under $500, $250 fine plus cost; driving under the influence, first offense $750 fine and cost, 11/29 jail with 11/29 suspended, 11/29 probation 0 credit time served attend alcohol safety school revoked license one year attended MADD lecture interlock required;
Darreian T. Boykins- 1177 Coker Street in Memphis charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Gerald M. Craddock- 352 Salmon Road in Brighton charged with vandalism under $1,000
Andre L. Dean- 4490 Seven Valley Cove in Memphis charge driving left of center of roadway guilty plea amend city charge $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Kevin P. Dillard 585 Joe Joyner in Munford charged with public intoxication, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Matthew J. Fields- 196 Jaimes Lane in Atoka charge possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Amanda S. Gaddy- 7875 Church Street No. 2 in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; guilty plea city charge failure to yield right of way/pvt d, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; violation of registration, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Russell G. Griffin- 39 Robin Hood Circle in Millington charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Larry L. Hobock- 9605 Merrill Road in Millington charged failure to appear/booking and process, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license suspended, speeding and violation of registration, guilty plea to all the charges;
Cindy Hosse- 5068 Thompson Street in Millington charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while license suspended, texting while driving, guilty plea to all charges;
Freddie M. Johnson- 4002 N Trezevant Street in Memphis charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea no fine no cost 60 days jail credit 16 days;
William C. Johnson- 8193 Penny Lane in Millington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine and cost;
Timothy R. Keen- 828 Baltic Street in Memphis, charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine no cost; charged with driving while license suspended/revoked and canceled, guilty plea $350 fine plus cost 11/29 jail 10/29 suspended 11/14 prob 15 credit; charged with reckless driving, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost 11/29 jail 10/29 suspended; charged with violation of registration, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Romeo D. King- 634 Nelson Road in Brighton, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to non driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Cortney E. Lemons- 66 East Drive in Munford, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Keena D. Means- 5083 Pruitt in Millington, charged with failure to appear, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
James T. Miller- 143 Post Road West in Stanton, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Garbriel W. Owings 328 Munford Avenue in Munford, charged with disregard red light, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Eric W. Piner- 4650 Munford Giltedge Road in Brighton, charged with petition deferment revocation, guilty plea revoked diversion simple possession $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail 11/23 suspended, 11/23 probation 6 credit, random drug screens;
Alex D. Small- 4243 Windermere Road in Memphis, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Fredrik W. Waters- 464 Crigger Road in Millington charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail 9/29 suspended, 11/28 probation 11 days credit;
Christopher J. White- 7834 Commodore Road in Millington,charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Samantha L. Knight- charged with failure to appear, 30 days in jail;
Elisa M. Lambert- 3424 Campground Road in Munford, charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea no fine, no cost, 30 days in jail;
Brandon R. Moore- 4480 Constellation Drive in Millington, charged with DUI second offense, guilty plea out of second offense $1,000 fine plus cost 11/29 jail 10/14 suspended, 11/28 probation 1 day credit revoked license 2 years report;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
Canaja Drake-Garrett- 6802 Colonial Drive in Flint, Mich., charged with theft of property over $10,000;

Fire Reports
Medical Assistance
Sept. 27- 9040 Highway 51 North;
Sept. 28 4663 Cedar Rose Drive;
Sept. 30- Highway 51 North and Cuba-Millington Road;
Public Service
Sept. 26- 7256 Juana Drive;
Emergency Medical Assistance
Sept. 24- 5010 West Union Road; 7288 Raleigh-Millington Road;
Sept. 25- 7213 Juana Drive; 5000 Tickle View Drive;
Sept. 26- 4819 Terrell Lane; 8540 Highway 51 North; 8445 Highway 51 North; 8147 B Street; 8034 A Street;
Sept. 27- 8552 Blue creek Circle/105;
Sept. 28- 8034 A Street; 7003 Raleigh-Millington Road;
Sept. 29- 7789 Bill Knight Court/11; 8510 Wilkinsville Road/Suite 121;
Sept. 29- 8445 Highway 51 North;
Sept. 30- 4792 North End
Motor Vehicle Accident
Sept. 24- Highway 51 North and Babe Howard Blvd;
Sept. 25- 8445 Highway 51 North;
Sept. 26- Highway 51 North and Highway 385;
Sept. 29- 8445 Highway 51 North;
Passenger Vehicle
Sept. 24- 7639 Kiowa Street;
Person in Distress
Sept. 24- 8377 Quito Road;
False Alarm
Sept. 25- 4735 Bateman Road;
Sept. 29- 7839 Highway 51 North
Lock-out
Sept. 26- 4115 Pleasant Ridge Road;
Gas Leak (Natural Gas)
Sept. 25- 8039 Highway 51 North;
Smoke Detector
Sept. 25- 8490 Wilkinsville Road;
Arcing, Shorted
Sept. 25- 8147 B Street;

