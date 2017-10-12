Rebels, Cougars bounce back, Cardinals streak ends

By Thomas Sellers Jr.

The Tipton-Rosemark Academy Rebels bounced back in a huge way after losing their first game the previous week to Davidson Academy.

TRA traveled to Clarksville Academy this past Friday night and dropped 19 points in the first quarter and added 22 more points before halftime to prevail 68-29.

The Rebels (6-1) jumped ahead 6-0 in the first quarter when Howard Gray scored on a 22-yard run. Next to join the scoring output was Rebel Jake Roane with a 69 yard burst to the end zone to make the score 13-0.

After Carter Weakley reached the end zone from 41 yards out the tally was 19-0 in favor of TRA after one quarter.

TRA went ahead 27-0 by the 8:55 mark of the second quarter when Roane scored on his second big run of the night this time from 43 yards away.

The Cougars (3-4) finally got on the scoreboard with 5 minutes remaining in the first half when Bryce Robinson reached paydirt.

The Rebels seized control of the game closing out the first half with TDs from Kam Collier on a 72-yard reception and a Jake Massey 38 catch from the arm of quarterback Donald Crowe.

TRA outscored Clarksville Academy 27-15 in the second half with touchdowns from Massey (TD catch), Weakley (96-yard kickoff return), Roane (touchdown run), Mac Fullen (42-yard run) and Roane once again from 42 yards out. TRA racked up 574 yards of offense with Roane rushing for 229 yards.

The Rebels will be back in action this Friday night traveling to Fayette Academy for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

IN OTHER ACTION

The Munford Cougars (7-1, 4-1) stay in the thick of the Region 8-5A championship race with a 54-6 win over Kingsbury Friday night. The Cougars will be back in action Oct. 20 vs. Kirby at home.

Meanwhile the Brighton Cardinals’ hot streak came to an end Friday night losing to the Ridgeway Roadrunners 44-22. Brighton (4-4) suffered its first Region 8-5A defeat to drop to 4-1. The Cardinals are in a four-way tie in the league with Munford, Ridgeway and Southwind. The Kirby Cougars are still in playoff contention with a 3-2 league mark. The top four teams will earn a postseason spot this November.