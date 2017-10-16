SPORTS ALERT: Briarcrest leaps frog Munford in rankings after big MUS win

Introducing the Journal West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings

The teams from the coverage area including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and South Tipton County are eligible. Each week throughout the 2017 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 10.

WEEK TEN

1. Germantown (8-0)

(W 45-35 White Station, Fri. @ Memphis Central)

2. Briarcrest (7-1)

(W 28-24 MUS, Fri. vs. Jackson North Side)

3. Munford (7-1)

(W 54-6 Kingsbury, Fri. vs. Kirby)

4. Cordova (6-2)

(L 62-47 Pearl Cohn, Oct. 20 @ Arlington)

5. Arlington (6-2)

(W 28-14 ECS, Oct. 20 vs. Cordova)

6. St. Benedict (6-2)

(L 50-6 CBHS, Fri. @ Memphis Nighthawks)

7. Collierville (5-3)

(W 31-13 St. George’s, Fri. vs. Houston)

8. Houston (5-3)

(W 44-7 Oakhaven, Fri. @ Collierville)

9. Tipton-Rosemark Academy (6-2)

(L 57-37 Fayette Academy, Fri. @ Jackson Christian)

10.Bartlett (4-4)

(W 29-26 MAHS, Fri. @ Millington)

WEEK NINE

1. Germantown

2. Munford

3. Briarcrest

4. St. Benedict

5. Cordova

6. Arlington

7. Tipton-Rosemark Academy

8. Collierville

9. Houston

10. Bartlett