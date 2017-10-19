Home Plate Heroes

Millington’s finest came together Friday night on the grounds of the historic USA Stadium for the 2017 Millington Fire and Police Charity Softball Game benefiting the Brian Callies Foundation. Several city leaders were in attendance for the game that went to extra innings with the MPD pulling out the victory in the 10th over the MFD. The biggest winner of the night was the Brian Callies Foundation. The namesake of the charity performed the National Anthem prior to the first pitch. Throughout the evening, event-goers donated about $900 for the charity. Brian Callies Foundation organizers said the event was a great and they hope it become an annual tradition in Flag City to salute the hard-working men and women of the MPD and MFD. For for more information on the Brian Callies Foundation, email at info@briancallies.com or call Cheryl Bone at 901-626-2092.