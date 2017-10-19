Millington Man Pleads to Four Murders in Two Counties

Star Staff Reports

A Millington man who pled guilty last week to murdering two neighbors last year pled guilty Friday in Covington to killing a father and daughter a month later in Drummonds, said Shelby County District Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Michael Cullum, 47, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murders of Robert Bailey, 66, and his 41-year-old daughter Tammie Bailey. They were found shot to death on July 28, 2016, in their home on Glenn Springs Road.

Another man pled guilty to lesser charges in August.

On Wednesday of this week, Cullum was in Criminal Court in Memphis where he pled guilty to the first-degree murders of Rhonda Bishop Dukes, 49, and Brenda Dukes, 47, and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The two women were found shot in the head on June 6, 2016, in the home they shared in the 9400 block of Matthews Road in Millington.

Back in 2016, two women Ronda Renee and Brenda Bishop Dukes, were found dead near Millington after authorities received a call about 3:30 p.m. that Monday.

Cullum entered Alford pleas in Shelby County in which a defendant does not admit guilt, but agrees that there is sufficient evidence for a conviction in trial. An Alford plea has the same legal effect as a guilty plea.

The Shelby County case was handled by Asst. District Atty. Karen Cook. The Tipton County case was handled by Asst. District Atty. Jason Poyner.