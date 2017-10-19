Public Safety October 19, 2017

Categorized | Education & Safety

Public SafetyArrests
Oct. 3- 37-year-old Covington female charged with vandalism over $500 and assault;
Oct. 4- 38-year-old Bartlett female charged with theft of property – conduct involving merchandise, assault and evading arrest; 24-year-old Memphis male charged with driving under the influence of intoxicant, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, drivers to exercise due care, reckless driving and compliance with financial responsibility law required;
Oct. 5- 35-year-old Millington male charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and lights required on motor vehicles; 27-year-old Tennessee male charges pending on violations, penalty, venue, providing records for prosecution;
Oct. 6- 61-year-old Millington male charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and use of safety belts in passenger vehicles; 38-year-old Cordova male charged with compliance with financial responsibility law required, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, evading arrest and violation of registration; 30-year-old Memphis female charged with failure to appear; 28-year-old Brighton male charged with domestic assault; 49-year-old Memphis male charged theft of property $500 or more;
Oct. 7- 26-year-old Bartlett male charged drivers to exercise due care and driving under the influence of intoxicant; 47-year-old Millington male charged with public intoxication; 27-year-old Millington female charged with simple possession or casual exchange, theft of property – conduct involving merchandise and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities;
Oct. 8- 35-year-old Munford male charged with public intoxication, simple possession or casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities and child abuse and child neglect or endangerment; 22-year-old Memphis charged with failure to appear, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and speed limit violation;
Oct. 9- 34-year-old Memphis female charged with drivers to exercise due care, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked and compliance with financial responsibility law required

City Court Reports
October 10, 1017
Fines
Ronald E. Allen- 7001 Saddlebrook in Millington, charged with failure to provide of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Delrico D. Boyd- 583 W Cadraca in Memphis, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Christopher Burks- of Olive Branch, Miss., charged with criminal attempt to committee especial and criminal conspiracy to commit murder, found probable cause held to state;
Kearia C. Griffin- 1471 Northside Drive in Memphis, charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost;
Irene D. Handley- 6326 Leamont Drive in Millington, charged with domestic assault, found probable cause held to state, original bond;
Timothy R. Harden- 368 Fite Road in Munford charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Paula M. Jones- of Millington, charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $250 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail – 10/29 suspended, 11/22 probation with 7 days credit; charged with assault, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail – 10/29 suspended, 11/22 suspended; and charged with evading arrest, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost 11/29 jail – 10/29, 11/22 suspended;
Crystal L. Keen- 3098 Ray Bluff Road in Millington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Freddie L. Matthews- 1645 Gregory Drive Cove in Memphis, charged with failure to provide of insurance, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost; driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge $50 fine no cost and charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Pierre M. Richardson- 6817 North Knoll in Millington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license city charge $50 fine plus cost; improper passing must pass safely, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost; charged with speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
John David Spiegel- 7855 Church Street No. 7 in Millington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea $150 fine plus cost; charged with failure to provide proof of insurance, guilty plea $50 fine no cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea $150 fine plus cost; charged with improper lights-general guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Kevontae L. Threlkeld- 3319 Hanna Drive in Memphis, charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost; charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; charged with speeding, guilty plea $50 fine plus cost;
Sherita Webb- 5856 Ashridge Place in Memphis, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost; charged with speeding, guilty plea city charge $50 fine plus cost;
Gavin T. Woods- 4469 Queen Sinclair Circle in Millington, charged with driving while license suspended, guilty plea city charge amended to no driver’s license $50 fine plus cost;
Sentences
Amy M. Hanks- 707 Munford Giltedge Road in Munford, charged with prevs petition to revoke probation, guilty plea, no fine, no cost, 10 month 29 days; charged with theft of property under $1,000, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost 10/29 jail (22 days credit); charged with possession of tools to interfere, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost;
Christopher B. Hodges- 3718 Robin Park Circle in Memphis, charged with failure to appear, found guilty 30 days jail;
Michael A. LaVelle- 2047 Kings Cross Creek in Cordova, charged with evading arrest by motor vehicle, guilty plea $500 fine plus cost 11/29 jail – 10/29 suspended, 11/24 probation 5 days credit;
Jessica L. Pruitt- 7098 Independence Road in Millington, charged with possession of a controlled substance, guilty plea $750 fine plus cost, 11/29 jail – 10/29 suspended, 11/25 probation 4 days credit;
Morgan D. Scarborough- 4733 Bill Knight in Millington, charged with failure to appear/non payment of fine, found guilty 30 days jail;
Hearing Waiver Bind Over
James D. Lockett- of Millington, charged with failure to register as sex offender;
Alexis N. Morgan- 7827 Church Street No. 9 in Millington, charged with domestic assault, false reports, domestic assault and false reports;
Antone C. Owens- 3231 Remington Trace No. 108 in Memphis charged with theft of property over $1,000 to $10,000 and leaving scene of accident/property;
Wesley S. Porter- 5125 Pitts Street in Millington, charged with domestic assault and aggravated assault;

Fire Reports
Medical Assistance
Oct. 3- 5026 Bubbling Creek Lane/105;
Oct. 6- Open field along Cosair drive on;
Assist Invalid
Oct. 5- 5077 Easley Street/311; 5077 Easley Street/311;
Emergency Medical Assistance
Oct. 1- 4882 Forbess Lane; 4925 Bilrae South S; 45435 Boxer Drive;
Oct. 4- 7053 Juana Drive; 4772 Navy Road; 8377 Quito Road; 4265 Water Briar Road; 6992 Richard Wilson Drive;
Oct. 5- 7859 Montgomery Street; 3916 Chambers Road; 5832 Willowsprings;
Oct. 6- 7848 Harrold Cove; 8050 West Street; 4784 Janie Avenue; 7786 Hickory Meadow Road;
Oct. 7- 5081 Easley Street;
Smoke or Odor
Oct. 6- Bennett Wood Drive;
Motor Vehicle Accident
Oct. 4- Highway 51 North and Shelby Road;
Oct. 7- 8510 Wilkinsville Road;
Disregarded
Oct. 4- 6874 Southknoll Drive;
Hazardous Condition
Oct. 3- 6507 Chase Road;
DUI Blood Draw
Oct. 4- 7950 Memphis Avenue; 4836 Navy Road;
Detector Activate
Oct. 2- 7950 Memphis Ave;
Building Fire
Oct. 3- Sykes Road;
Natural Vegetation
Oct. 7- 5956 Aspen Cove
Outside Rubbish
Oct. 7- 4901 Pleasant Ridge Road;

