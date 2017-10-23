Categorized | Education & Safety, News

NEWS ALERT: MPD seeking duo after Walmart vandalism

Posted on October 23, 2017.

Star Staff Reports

walmart vandals truck walmart vandals walk walmart vandals Two men have been named persons of interest after a vandalism incident at the Millington Walmart located at 8445 Highway 51 North.

According to the Millington Police Department, the suspects were caught vandalizing property. The pair allegedly spilled insecticide chemicals in the toy department.

Surveillance cameras showed the men driving away in a white truck with two dark stripes down the center.

If you can identify them, call the Millington Police Department at (901) 873-5622 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-5622.

